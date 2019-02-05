The Robert Alexander Estate is where it all begins.

Robert Alexander and his father, George, built 2500 Alexander homes in Palm Springs and created a desert empire that is still growing and vital.
The estate with 5500 square feet on 1 1/4 acres is still the focal point of the valley. Not a square room in the house perched up on the rocks. One of three roundhouses, the Alexander Estate is remarkable, and a must see. It is celebrated in all forms of media from Fodor’s to the Wall Street Journal.
Guided tours at 1 pm and 3 30 pm daily during Modernism week (Feb 14-24, 2019) at $45.00 per person and bring your heartthrob on Valentine’s day to receive a piece of chocolate where Elvis and Priscilla lived and honeymooned. 1350 Ladera Circle, Vista Las Palmas,760 322 1192