The Robert Alexander Estate is where it all begins.

Robert Alexander and his father, George, built 2500 Alexander homes in Palm Springs and created a desert empire that is still growing and vital.

The estate with 5500 square feet on 1 1/4 acres is still the focal point of the valley. Not a square room in the house perched up on the rocks. One of three roundhouses, the Alexander Estate is remarkable, and a must see. It is celebrated in all forms of media from Fodor’s to the Wall Street Journal.

Guided tours at 1 pm and 3 30 pm daily during Modernism week (Feb 14-24, 2019) at $45.00 per person and bring your heartthrob on Valentine’s day to receive a piece of chocolate where Elvis and Priscilla lived and honeymooned. 1350 Ladera Circle, Vista Las Palmas,760 322 1192

modernismtour.com or elvishoneymoon.com

Elvis and Priscilla spent their early months in this Palm Springs home.

Modernism Week 2019, Feb 14, 2019, to Feb 24, 2019, Palm Springs, CA.



