Friday, February 22, 2019
Breaking News

‘Domestic terrorist’: US Coast Guard neo-Nazi plotted an attack on ‘traitor’ Democrats & journalists

Authorities have arrested a self-proclaimed white nationalist Coast Guard officer who plotted terror attacks on US soil and had compiled a hit...
Breaking News

NH Death Penalty Repeal Bill Likely to Pass in House

CONCORD, N. H. – New Hampshire is the last state in the Northeast to have a death penalty. But on Wednesday, a...
Community

Public-Lands Bill Would Send Millions of Dollars to CA Parks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – If you've ever fished off a pier, swum in a public pool, played ball on a local field or...
Community

FLYING MACHINES

Story and Photos by Pat KrauseThe Palm Springs Air Museum held its annual awards and fundraiser gala on February 15th. The celebration...
Lisa Lyons

Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole

By Lisa Lyons "Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole" is a wildly ambitious play with music that explores the talented...
Community

KNEWS 94.3 host David Wilson is the 2012 DHS Holiday Parade Grand Marshall of Healing Waters.

DHS, CA.- After four years without a city parade to ring in the holidays, the Desert Hot Springs Holiday Parade is back. On Dec....
Read more
Breaking News

Radioactive leak found in reactor at S. Carolina nuclear plant, one of largest in US

A reactor at one of the nation’s largest nuclear power plants has been taken offline due to a radioactive leak within a containment building. "Out...
Read more
2020 US & Local Election

Corporatocracy: Ron Paul says US ‘slipping into fascism’

Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul slammed America's system of governance at a rally in Kansas City, saying businesses and government are pushing the country...
Read more

