Tuesday, August 6, 2019
State Route 60 Truck Lane Project

Nighttime lane closures are scheduled within the project limits for road resurfacing. Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Monday – FridayAugust 5 – 9, 2019Nightly, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.Eastbound and westbound single lane closures

Reminders:

Slow down! The speed limit has decreased to 55 mph through the project area. New speed limit signs have been posted and the California Highway Patrol has increased patrols, due to speeding in the area. Please note that traffic fines are doubled in construction areas. 

Plan ahead! One lane on westbound Route 60 will be closed for approximately six months, starting in late August. Please expect delays, allow extra travel time, and avoid the area by using interstate 10 as an alternate route. Watch for updates regarding the start of this lane closure. 

Neighboring Projects:

60 Swarm Pavement Rehabilitation: Caltrans will continue weekend full closures of eastbound Route 60 between I-15 and the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside, Friday, August 2 at 10 p.m. For more information.

Gilman Springs Road Resurfacing: Nighttime road closures have ended on the County of Riverside’s Gilman Springs Road Project. Some additional work will be occurring on a small section of Route 60 for this project, and work will continue for the Bridge Street traffic signal through the end of August. Learn more.

Construction crews have started repairing the center median in preparation for the upcoming six-month westbound lane closure. Learn more about planned construction.

The 60 Truck Lanes Project is widening a 4.5-mile section of State Route 60 between Gilman Springs Road and 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail through unincorporated Riverside County’s Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont. The project lies within mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep grades. The project is designed to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion. The new lanes are expected to open in late 2021.

