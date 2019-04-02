ORIGINAL MURAL UNVEILING

A brand new, bright, bold and modern painted mural by artist and actor, Joe Dietl, will be unveiled.

Artist Joe Dietl recently moved to Palm Springs from Los Angeles where he was a successful working actor for decades in Hollywood, having done almost 100 commercials, television guest roles and indie features with top stars like Mike Myers, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell and more. But his move to the desert has allowed him to focus on his painting full time and his gift to the city of Palm Springs is a brand new 8 foot by 16-foot desert landscape mural on the patio of the iconic “Bit of Country” cafe in Palm Springs. Dietl’s mural will be a unique addition to the main street’s charm due to his use of saturated and hyper-real colors not typically seen in landscape paintings.

The mural came about when Dietl and his husband had lunch one day at the cafe where he noticed the large wall on the patio, which used to have a mural, was now painted over in white. He was told that the cafe was under new ownership (which is an incredible story on its own) and they wanted a “new look.” Dietl, having just had a successful show at the Brain Marki Gallery, presented his artwork to the owner and was asked to paint the new mural right there on the spot!

The new owner of the cafe began working at the restaurant when he was 15 years old. Roughly 40 years later, the previous owner decided to retire and gave the business to his devoted employee in a huge gesture of loyalty and generosity. The mural will serve as both a symbol of a “new beginning” as well as a beautiful new landmark on this major Palm Springs thoroughfare.

The unveiling ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00 pm at the “Bit of Country” cafe and attendees will include the owner, staff and friends and family of the cafe as well as a “who’s who” of Palm Springs artists, art-lovers and performers.

Saturday, April 6th at 2:00 pm

“Bit of Country” Cafe

418 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

https://dietlart.com

http://brianmarkifineart.com