Born in Arizona, Lynda Carter is best known for winning our hearts as TV’s iconic Wonder Woman. In addition to her long acting career, Lynda is also an accomplished singer who has performed to rave reviews before sold-out audiences around the world and holds the distinction of producing and starring in five highly rated CBS television specials, which received multiple Emmy® Award nominations. Lynda’s Emmy® winning special, “Celebration,” earned CBS the highest ratings of the year.

In 1972, she won the Miss World-USA title and shortly after outdistanced hundreds of other actresses for the part of Wonder Woman, a character she infused with such depth, humor, and empowerment, which made Wonder Woman one of the most indelible characters in television history. Lynda then became the ‘face’ of Maybelline Cosmetics and remained Maybelline’s top model for over a decade.

In addition to “Wonder Woman,” Lynda’s long and successful career has included starring roles in other television series, “Partners in Crime” and “Hawkeye,” and numerous movies, as well as guest or re-occurring roles in many television series including “Law and Order,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Smallville,” and, most recently, as the President of the United States on the popular CW series “Supergirl” and reprising her role as Governor Jessman in the 2018 “Super Troopers 2” movie.

After taking a hiatus from acting to raise her young children (son, James Altman, and daughter, Jessica Altman, now both attorneys), Lynda returned to live performing in 2006, starring in the hit musical Chicago in London’s West End. She also appeared in the show’s 10th year Broadway performance and is featured on the special Anniversary CD. So passionate was her love of singing and performing she then put together an all-Star band of internationally acclaimed musicians and tours a new concert show every year in major venues around the country, including annual sold-out shows at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Lynda’s recording career was launched in 1978 with the debut of her first album, “Portrait,” which produced the hit single “Toto” that same year. In 2009, she released the chart-topping CD “At Last,” followed by “Crazy Little Things” in 2011, and “Red Rock N’ Blues” last year.

Though, Lynda has been writing and recording original songs since 1973, recent years have brought Lynda a legion of new fans who recognize her from her many voiceover appearances in hit video games, including “The Elder Scrolls” and Video Game of the Year “Fallout 4” for which she not only vocally brought the character of Magnolia to life but also wrote and performed five songs, one of which received a Best Original Song nomination from the National Association of Video Game Reviewers. Lynda lives outside Washington DC with her husband of 35 years, businessman and attorney, Robert Altman.

Lynda has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards including the more recent Lifetime Achievement Award by the Alliance for Women in Media (The Gracies) for her pioneering role for women in television. A long-time advocate for equal and human rights, Lynda has supported many charities including Susan G. Komen Foundation, Father Martin’s Ashley, the U.S.O., Red Cross, Ronald McDonald House, God’s Love We Deliver, GLAAD, and many other charitable organizations. Proud of her Hispanic roots (her mother, Juana Cordova Carter was of Mexican descent), she was presented the 2017 Raul Julia Award from the National Hispanic Arts Foundation in Washington, DC.

In April 2018, Lynda was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

