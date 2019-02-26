Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Home Breaking News Groundbreaking Bill Introduced to Ban Animal Dissection in CA Schools
Breaking NewsCommunityNews

Groundbreaking Bill Introduced to Ban Animal Dissection in CA Schools

By Max
0
66

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could become the first state in the nation to ban the dissection of animals in K-12 schools if a bill just introduced in the state Legislature were to pass. 

Assembly Bill 1586, called the Replacing Animals in Science Education (or RAISE) Act would encourage schools to adopt newer teaching methods such as 3-D computer modeling programs to teach biology. Shalin Gala, vice president for International Laboratory Methods with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said animals aren’t a mere classroom tool and should be treated humanely.

“Animals killed for classroom dissections do not die of natural causes, and the vast majority are not killed painlessly,” Gala said. “Biological supply companies are not in the business of protecting animals from pain and suffering. They only care about selling as many dead animals as possible, not about making sure those animals were treated humanely while they were alive.”

Many science teachers say dissection is an important tool to teach anatomy, and biological supply companies say they follow strict procedures to reduce animals’ suffering. 

There are 6.2 million children in K-12 schools in California. PETA estimates millions of cats, dogs, frogs, fetal pigs, grasshoppers, mink, earthworms, rats, mice, pigeons and turtles are dissected in American schools each year. Gala noted the formaldehyde used to preserve most animals is a human carcinogen and is listed as a toxic substance under California’s Prop 65.

“Superior non-animal teaching tools are readily available,” Gala said. “And they can prepare our students for higher education, or even a career as a board-certified physician, without ever having to cut apart a frog, a pig, a cat or any other sentient individual.”

California is one of 18 states that allow students with an ethical objection to request an alternate assignment. Gala said American medical schools no longer use animal dissection in their curricula, but many veterinary schools still perform surgery on healthy live animals and use dead specimens for dissection.

Max
Previous articleSchool Administrators Urged to Support Transgender Students

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

School Administrators Urged to Support Transgender Students

PHILADELPHIA — Standing with transgender and gender nonconforming students is the right thing to do. That's the message some education advocates want...
Read more
Biz

4th Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards Open for Nominations

Palm Desert, CA) — HARC, Inc., the Coachella Valley’s premier source for community health and wellness data, announces the nominations for the...
Read more
Community

American Red Cross Announces 2019 Inland Empire Heroes Luncheon Award Recipients

SANTA ANA Calif.,–The local American Red Cross is pleased to announce the heroes that will be honored at the 2019 Inland Empire Heroes...
Read more
Environment

Baltimore Sues Monsanto, Others for Polluting City Waterways

BALTIMORE - The city of Baltimore is suing agrochemical giant Monsanto and two other companies, claiming they were "completely aware" that the chemicals used...
Read more

Must Read

Groundbreaking Bill Introduced to Ban Animal Dissection in CA Schools

Breaking News
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could become the first state in the nation to ban the dissection of animals in K-12 schools if...
Read more

School Administrators Urged to Support Transgender Students

Community
PHILADELPHIA — Standing with transgender and gender nonconforming students is the right thing to do. That's the message some education advocates want...
Read more

Julian Sands Has a New Take on “A Room with a View” in LA Theatre Works Radio Dramatization

Lisa Lyons
By Lisa Lyons Actor Julian Sands burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s lighting up the big screen...
Read more

4th Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards Open for Nominations

Biz
Palm Desert, CA) — HARC, Inc., the Coachella Valley’s premier source for community health and wellness data, announces the nominations for the...
Read more

American Red Cross Announces 2019 Inland Empire Heroes Luncheon Award Recipients

Community
SANTA ANA Calif.,–The local American Red Cross is pleased to announce the heroes that will be honored at the 2019 Inland Empire Heroes...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News brings you national, world and local news, entertainment, gossip music & fashion website. We provide you with the latest news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Latest articles

World

Huffington Post blamed for murdered doctors in Pakistan

The Huffington Post is being sued by a Panamanian man who says the website falsely credited him with an article that may have influenced...
Read more
Community

 Italy’s “Great Beauty” Is Personified By Rome’s Eternal Beauty

The Italian film industry is known for producing some of the most memorable films ever made over the last 65 years.  Some of their...
Read more
Photos

Highway 54: 55 mph, 45 mph, 35 mph, 25 mph, 20 mph

The speed limit drops in 10 mph increments with very little distance between the speed limit signs. Hwy 54 will knock two hours off...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

School Administrators Urged to Support Transgender Students

%d bloggers like this: