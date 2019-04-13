Saturday, April 13, 2019
Home Coachella Fest 2019 Coachella 2019 LIVE Channel 2 US
Coachella Fest 2019

Coachella 2019 LIVE Channel 2 US

By News Staff
92

For more cameras tune in @ https://yt.be/coachella and customize your schedule to make sure you don’t miss anything. Didn’t make it out to the desert this weekend? Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival live stream starts now on YouTube and YouTube Music. Join us and experience Coachella live through your own eyes. Presented by T-Mobile. WEBCAST CHANNEL 2 SCHEDULE* *schedule is subject to changes

Saturday, April 13th *all times PDT 4:15 PM – Wallows 5:00 PM – Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film 6:00 PM – Mr Eazi 6:40 PM – Mac DeMarco 7:30 PM – SiR 7:55 PM – Virgil Abloh 8:25 PM – Maggie Rogers 9:15 PM – Christine and the Queens 10:15 PM – Juice WRLD 11:05 PM – Wiz Khalifa 11:55 PM – Kid Cudi —- WEBCAST REBROADCAST —- Sunday, April 14th *all times PDT 4:15 PM – Mansionair 5:00 PM – Alice Merton 5:55 PM – Unknown Mortal Orchestra 6:50 PM – Dermot Kennedy 7:40 PM – Lizzo 8:25 PM – Gucci Gang 9:15 PM – Sofi Tukker 10:05 PM – CHVRCHES 10:55 PM – KAYTRANADA —- WEBCAST REBROADCAST —

News Staff
Previous articleRancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Presents A Spellbinding Narrative

RELATED ARTICLES

Coachella Fest 2019

Los Tucanes De Tijuana will receive the key to the City of Coachella.

News Staff -
Los Tucanes De Tijuana icons of norteño & regional Mexican music built their careers in the city of Tijuana, Mexico. Since 1987...
Read more
Coachella Fest 2019

2019 Coachella Fest Preview

News Staff -
After a seemingly-forever wait, the SoCal music festival season kicks off with the arrival of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the...
Read more
Breaking News

2019 LINEUP FOR SIXTH ANNUAL GOLDENVOICE PRESENTS APRIL CONCERT SERIES REVEALED

News Staff -
Los Angeles, CA – Thursday, February 14th, 2019 Today, Goldenvoice revealed its lineup for the Goldenvoice Presents April concert series. This year,...
Read more
Coachella Fest 2019

Goldenvoice Job Fair﻿ 2019

News Staff -
Hosted by the producers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival February 8, 2019 10am – 1pm 50950...
Read more

Must Read

Coachella 2019 LIVE Channel 2 US

Coachella Fest 2019 News Staff -
https://youtu.be/h9mzOqPiTU4 For more cameras tune in @ https://yt.be/coachella and customize your schedule to make sure you don’t...
Read more

Rancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Presents A Spellbinding Narrative

Art News Staff -
We are all familiar with Oscar Schindler who used his factory as a cover to save Jewish lives during the Holocaust. Raoul...
Read more

Los Tucanes De Tijuana will receive the key to the City of Coachella.

Coachella Fest 2019 News Staff -
Los Tucanes De Tijuana icons of norteño & regional Mexican music built their careers in the city of Tijuana, Mexico. Since 1987...
Read more

2019 Coachella Fest Preview

Coachella Fest 2019 News Staff -
After a seemingly-forever wait, the SoCal music festival season kicks off with the arrival of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the...
Read more

PALM CANYON THEATRE TAKES ITS AUDIENCE TO 1928 BERLIN IN THE MUSICAL “GRAND HOTEL”

Entertainment News Staff -
The Palm Canyon Theatre of Palm Springs known for its glittering production values gorgeous costumes, sparkling set designs, along with their signature high energy...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

Rancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Presents A Spellbinding Narrative

News Staff -
%d bloggers like this: