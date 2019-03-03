Sunday, March 3, 2019
CIRCUS VARGAS – THE BIG ONE IS BACK!

By Max
Palm Desert – The Big One is Back with “The Greatest of Ease’ bringing acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze! Join us in celebrating, Circus Vargas’ 50th-anniversary extravaganza, an homage to the golden era of the circus in America, debuting in Palm Desert at Westfield Palm Desert April 4th through 8th.

All aboard our spectacular circus steam engine as we ride the railways back in time, to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear! Marvel at the sights and sounds emanating from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago!

The hypnotic call of the calliope, the sawdust, the sequins, the spangles!

Hurry, Hurry, Hurry! Witness the unusual, the astonishing, the unimaginable! Wonder at the daring and the beauty! Experience the phenomenal, the extraordinary!

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and adventure, as we transport you back through the ages of circus history and tradition! A magnificent, mega-hit production guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages …only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Circus Vargas presents “The Greatest of Ease,” circus as it should be seen…under the Big Top!

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new 2019 production highlights a fantastic cast of world-renowned performers! Death- Defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Aerialists, Jugglers, Contortionists, Clowns, Motorcycles and much, much, more!

Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com,call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Palm Desert

Westfield Palm Desert

72840 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Thursday4-AprOpening Day7:30pm
Friday5-Apr4:30pm7:30pm
Saturday6-Apr1:00pm4:00pm7:30pm
Sunday7-Apr12:30pm3:30pm7:00pm
Monday8-Apr  6:30pm

Main Link: http://www.circusvargas.com/
Ticket Link: http://www.circusvargas.com/tickets.htmlFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/CircusVargas/

