A Spring Cleaning To-Do List

(Family Features) Spring cleaning often lands in a perfect spot on the calendar to serve as an annual reminder of your regular home maintenance to-do list such as changing HVAC and appliance filters, checking smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and cleaning exterior appliance venting. Keep this checklist from Kidde in mind this spring and find more spring safety information at kidde.com/home-safety.



SOURCE:

Kidde

Like this: Like Loading...