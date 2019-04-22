Mother’s Day 2019

Give Mom the World this Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, you can honor the women in your life while also supporting mothers around the world.

Because healthy, empowered moms can give their children the best start possible, UNICEF (United National Children’s Fund) works to support mothers by providing vital neonatal care and ensuring they have what they need to help their children grow up healthy and happy.

These gifts-that-give-back help support the organization’s lifesaving mission and can provide moms with a feel-good celebration.



Give Her the Globe

These Peruvian, hand-painted glass coasters by artisan Marlene Guisgueta also provide 16 packets of lifesaving nourishment to children suffering from acute malnutrition. Purchasing gifts from UNICEF Market supports the artisans’ families and local economies while funding lifesaving programs for mothers and children. Shop the curated selection of Mother’s Day gifts at unicefusa.org/mothers-gifts.



Ensure All Mothers and Children Thrive

A meaningful way to give back while honoring your mom, a UNICEF Inspired Gift, such as polio vaccines to protect 100 children, can be sent directly to those who need it most in the name of your loved one. Other essential items that can be delivered include mosquito nets, educational workbooks and more. For additional details, visit unicefusa.org/mothers-inspired.



Help Her Unwind

Wrapped in craft paper and decorated with heartfelt drawings, Solidarity Soap from L’OCCITANE can leave skin delicately cleansed and perfumed. A portion of each purchase in the United States at retail stores and online at unicefusa.org/l’occitane through Dec. 31, 2019 helps UNICEF provide vitamin A supplements to children around the world to fight preventable childhood blindness.



Fuel Her Inner Superhero

Access to safe water means rights for women and girls. For many parts of the world, females are tasked with the long journey of collecting water, exposing them to danger. With support from partners like S’well, UNICEF has helped more than 500,000 people in Madagascar gain access to safe and sustainable water sources since 2015. Learn more at swellbottle.com/unicef.



Showcase Her Promise

A token of Louis Vuitton’s promise to help children in urgent need, $100-200 of each Silver Lockit purchased will be donated to UNICEF to help children in emergencies and vulnerable situations around the world. Visit unicefusa.org/lv-lockit to learn more.

*UNICEF does not endorse any brand, company, product or service.

*No portion of the purchase price is tax-deductible. For more information visit unicefusa.org.