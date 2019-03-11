Monday, March 11, 2019
By Max
Entertainment Options for Cord-Cutters

(Family Features) With cable and satellite subscription costs continuing to rise, many people are turning to the internet for alternative entertainment options. According to eMarketer, 33 million people have canceled their cable or satellite services – or “cut the cord” – and that number is expected to grow to 55.1 million by 2022.

In addition to popular streaming services that charge a monthly fee, entertainment fans can now stream thousands of movies and TV shows for free. A massive library of films and TV shows are available at viewers’ fingertips, all without the hassle of credit cards and subscription fees, via advertiser-supported streaming services.

The largest of these ad-supported services is Tubi, which offers a rapidly growing collection of more than 12,000 movies and TV shows. With content from Hollywood studios such as Paramount, MGM, Lionsgate and more, its offerings include everything from Hollywood blockbusters to smaller independent and foreign films. Fans of specialty content can even find selections in categories such as anime, martial arts, classic TV, cult films and more.

“A service like Tubi truly has something for everyone,” said film journalist and TV host Alicia Malone. “I love that I can watch Oscar-winning films, old Hollywood musicals or even classic British TV shows. There’s even a whole category of movies and TV shows that you can’t find on other streaming services.”

In addition to the breadth of available content, many people enjoy streaming movies and TV shows online due to the convenience it provides in allowing them to watch while they’re on the go, on any device. For example, Tubi is accessible on nearly every device, including Android and iOS mobile devices, video game consoles, plug-and-play streaming devices and more.

If you’re interested in cutting the cord, or want to find additional free entertainment options, visit Tubi.TV.

Photo caption (woman): Alicia Malone

Tubi
