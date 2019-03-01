Friday, March 1, 2019
Home Community 100th Birthday Celebration
CommunityHealth & WellnessNewsPhotosSouthern California

100th Birthday Celebration

By Max
0
91

Col Earl T. Williams (ret) is turning 100 years old on March 10th, and we are hosting his 100th Birthday celebration on March 8th, 2019 at the March Field Air Museum in Riverside, CA.

The celebration starts at 11:00 am until 4:00 pm.  

Ramona’s food truck will be serving lunch from 12:00 – 1:30 (Tacos and drink $10)

Birthday cake will be served 

The Bradford Exchange is presenting Col Williams box #1 of 1941 tribute to Col. Williams service in WWII.

What makes Col. Williams unique?

Stationed at March Field April 1940 – August 1941

Was on a B-17 that arrived over Hawaii on December 7th, 1941 (radar that picked up the attacking force assumed it was the 12 B-17’s coming from California).

Was on the FIRST US piloted plane shot down in WWII

Wounded in the air on December 7, 1941, and (Never Received the Purple Heart)*

Completed 55 Missions in the South Pacific

33 years of service and retired as Colonel 

Actual 100th Birthday March 10th

*Earl was treated for a minor head wound the morning of the attack, and because of the absolute chaos, records were not kept on the morning of December 7, 1941. Earl’s co-pilot took Earl to the hospital to be treated and wrote a letter stating the fact.  I have been working with Earl for two years to correct the wrong that was done nearly 78 years ago.  I am hoping that Col. Williams will receive his Purple Heart very soon, and hopefully on or near his 100th Birthday.

I am asking for your help to promote this fantastic story and Earl’s 100th.  I would love to have everybody attend the celebration, however, if they cannot please send Col. Williams a birthday card to the museum.  My goal is for Earl to receive 1941 birthday cards. Mail to address below:

Col. Earl T. Williams, March Field AIR Museum, 22550 Van Buren Blvd. 22550 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92518

March 8th, 2019 11:00-4:00 We are celebrating Col. Williams 100th Birthday on March 8th at March Field Air Museum only because Earl has a special on his actual 100th Birthday.

March 10th, 2019 noon Col Williams will be out at Palm Springs Air Museum taking a ride a P-51 (The only WWII airplane Earl has never been in) The flight is scheduled for noon.

March 17th2019, Col. Williams will also be honored at the California Speedway for the Auto Club 400 in the opening ceremonies. We will have his complete stories on our webpage (www.b17archaeology.com) We are also going to have a drawing to win a WWII practice bomb signed by nearly 100 veterans ranging from all Theaters during WWII to present active military heroes. For anyone to be entered into the drawing for the signed bomb, you need to go to the webpage and sign up.

Memorial day 2019, The drawing for the signed bomb, which Col. Williams himself will draw the winner.

Credit: Greg Stathatos
B-17 Archaeology is dedicated to telling the stories of the surviving B-17’s and preserving first-hand accounts from the veterans who served on them. During WWII, the B-17's flew over 290,000 missions and dropped more than 640,000 tons of bombs. Over 120,000 airmen served aboard the B-17 and approximately 45,000 of them were killed or wounded during combat.
Previous articleWEST COAST PREMIERE OF NORTH COAST REP THEATRE THRILLER “GABRIEL” SCORES IN SOLANA BEACH

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

WEST COAST PREMIERE OF NORTH COAST REP THEATRE THRILLER “GABRIEL” SCORES IN SOLANA BEACH

North Coast Repertory Theatre (NCRT) of Solana Beach, never fails to come up with little known plays or playwrights for its audiences turning them...
Read more
Breaking News

Groundbreaking Bill Introduced to Ban Animal Dissection in CA Schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could become the first state in the nation to ban the dissection of animals in K-12 schools if...
Read more
Community

School Administrators Urged to Support Transgender Students

PHILADELPHIA — Standing with transgender and gender nonconforming students is the right thing to do. That's the message some education advocates want...
Read more
Lisa Lyons

Julian Sands Has a New Take on “A Room with a View” in LA Theatre Works Radio Dramatization

By Lisa Lyons Actor Julian Sands burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s lighting up the big screen...
Read more

Must Read

100th Birthday Celebration

Community
Col Earl T. Williams (ret) is turning 100 years old on March 10th, and we are hosting...
Read more

WEST COAST PREMIERE OF NORTH COAST REP THEATRE THRILLER “GABRIEL” SCORES IN SOLANA BEACH

Entertainment
North Coast Repertory Theatre (NCRT) of Solana Beach, never fails to come up with little known plays or playwrights for its audiences turning them...
Read more

Sanders says DNC bias in favor of Clinton open secret now, hopes to be treated fairly in 2020

2020 Election
Bernie Sanders has taken aim at the Democratic National Committee for betting heavily on Hillary Clinton early on in 2016. Sanders, who...
Read more

Groundbreaking Bill Introduced to Ban Animal Dissection in CA Schools

Breaking News
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could become the first state in the nation to ban the dissection of animals in K-12 schools if...
Read more

School Administrators Urged to Support Transgender Students

Community
PHILADELPHIA — Standing with transgender and gender nonconforming students is the right thing to do. That's the message some education advocates want...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News brings you national, world and local news, entertainment, gossip music & fashion website. We provide you with the latest news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Latest articles

News

Student jailed for three weeks awaiting trial over Facebook posts

A Boston-area teenager remains in custody on $1 million bond nearly one month after being arrested over what he said on the Internet. Eighteen-year-old Cameron...
Read more
Community

FLYING MACHINES

Story and Photos by Pat KrauseThe Palm Springs Air Museum held its annual awards and fundraiser gala on February 15th. The celebration...
Read more
Breaking News

“Girltrash!”

Los Angeles, CA - Award-winning out writer/director, Angela Robinson, who’s written and produced the upcoming “Girltrash: All Night Long” as presented by POWER UP...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

WEST COAST PREMIERE OF NORTH COAST REP THEATRE THRILLER “GABRIEL” SCORES...

%d bloggers like this: