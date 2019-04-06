Youth music festival The Hue returns to Mecca April 27

Coachella, CA – On Saturday, April 27, a group of young organizers is giving the Coachella Valley its best opportunity to see local musicians and artists perform during the upcoming desert music festival bonanza.

The Hue, the annual youth-led and authentically Coachella Valley music and arts festival, will present a seven-hour lineup that includes rock, hip-hop, DJ artists and acoustic musicians. The event is the culmination of months of hard work by members of Alianza’s Youth Organizing Council (Y0-C!), a program helping area young people gain leadership and community organizing experience.

MCKG

All Hue musicians are from the Coachella Valley or have close ties to the area, said Joseph Avila, Alianza’s community outreach and YO-C! Coordinator.

“The youth were the ones who decided the lineup,” Avila said. “It was completely designed by students from Desert Mirage High School and Coachella Valley High School.”

Chosen artists were excited to be a part of this year’s festival.

The Sol Suns

“We love The Hue,” said Nicolas Lara, a member of Marni. “This will be my third time playing it, and we’re gonna have a blast performing in front of you beautiful people.”

The notions of dreams and sustainability will be woven throughout The Hue.

Organizers went with the theme “dreams” after a Y0-C! Member described being told by an adult at school that dreaming of becoming an astronaut was “unrealistic” for a person from the Eastern Coachella Valley. The organizers wish to convey that their dreams should be considered as important as anyone else’s.

Organizers are collaborating with Alianza’s environmental justice campaign to share information at The Hue on work happening now to create a sustainable Coachella Valley. Coachella nonprofit Raices Cultura will present composting demonstrations during the festival.

Frank Eats The Floor

The Hue is sponsored, in part, by the city of Coachella.

Theme of “Dreams” holds personal significance to young organizers

WHAT: The Hue Music and Arts Festival

WHERE: Mecca Community Park, 65298 Coahuila Street, Mecca

WHEN: April 27, 2019, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. WHO: Present at The Hue are musicians, performers, young artists, and local advocacy groups. Alianza’s Youth Organizing Council presents the Hue.

For pre-event coverage, contact Barrett Newkirk to arrange interviews with organizers and performers. There are multiple opportunities before April 27 to get visuals of organizers finalizing art pieces for The Hue. Photos provided by some of the artists accompany this announcement.

Marni

The lineup as of this week includes:

Los Manos Del Valle

Ballet Folklorico

Desert Mirage Rock Band

Quivero

The Sol Suns

MCKG

Elecktric Luce

FrankEatsTheFloor

Marni

Jesus Galaviz

Daytime Moon

About Alianza Coachella Valley

Alianza (previously known as Building Healthy Communities) is the only coalition of people and organizations built around resident leadership working to bring dramatic changes to the Coachella Valley. We understand that healthy and economically thriving communities exist only when people have a seat at the table for decisions that affect their daily lives. Alianza is currently working on campaigns for better schools, improving the local environment, promoting youth leadership, and expanding trauma-informed care. For more information, visitwww.alianzacv.org.