Monday, February 25, 2019
Home Tech Television Trump slams Oscar-winner Spike Lee for ‘racist hit on your President’
TechTelevisionWeird

Trump slams Oscar-winner Spike Lee for ‘racist hit on your President’

By Max
0
53

US President Donald Trump has denounced Oscar-winning American film director, producer, writer, and actor Spike Lee as a ‘racist’ on Twitter following the latter’s acceptance speech at the Academy Awards Sunday.

Lee won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘BlacKkKlansman’ along with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott. He was visibly annoyed at losing out to ‘Green Book’ for the Best Picture award, however.

During his acceptance speech, Lee noted that his win came during Black History Month before providing an abridged version of the history of slavery in the US, and paying tribute to his grandmother who graduated from the predominantly-black Spelman College even though her mother was a slave. He then gave a call to political action in a veiled swipe at Trump.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner,” Lee remarked. “Let’s all mobilize, let’s all be on the right side of history, let’s choose love over hate, let’s do the right thing,” the director said to a cheering crowd, who gave a standing ovation.

It didn’t take long for the president to respond via his preferred method of mass communication, Twitter.

Reaction to the president’s remarks were mixed, with some Twitter users criticising Lee for taking “cheap shots” at Trump, while others took umbrage at the president’s tweets.

President Trump

Donald J. Trump on Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts, etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

Max
Previous articleBaltimore Sues Monsanto, Others for Polluting City Waterways
Next articleAmerican Red Cross Announces 2019 Inland Empire Heroes Luncheon Award Recipients

Must Read

Julian Sands Has a New Take on “A Room with a View” in LA Theatre Works Radio Dramatization

Lisa Lyons
By Lisa Lyons Actor Julian Sands burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s lighting up the big screen...
Read more

4th Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards Open for Nominations

Biz
Palm Desert, CA) — HARC, Inc., the Coachella Valley’s premier source for community health and wellness data, announces the nominations for the...
Read more

American Red Cross Announces 2019 Inland Empire Heroes Luncheon Award Recipients

Community
SANTA ANA Calif.,–The local American Red Cross is pleased to announce the heroes that will be honored at the 2019 Inland Empire Heroes...
Read more

Trump slams Oscar-winner Spike Lee for ‘racist hit on your President’

Television
US President Donald Trump has denounced Oscar-winning American film director, producer, writer, and actor Spike Lee as a ‘racist’ on Twitter following...
Read more

Baltimore Sues Monsanto, Others for Polluting City Waterways

Environment
BALTIMORE - The city of Baltimore is suing agrochemical giant Monsanto and two other companies, claiming they were "completely aware" that the chemicals used...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News brings you national, world and local news, entertainment, gossip music & fashion website. We provide you with the latest news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Latest articles

2020 US & Local Election

Obama and Romney agree to cowardly debates

US President Barack Obama and challenger Mitt Romney will face off for the second of three debates on Tuesday, but viewers awaiting the show-down...
Read more
Community

Public-Lands Bill Would Send Millions of Dollars to CA Parks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – If you've ever fished off a pier, swum in a public pool, played ball on a local field or...
Read more
World

LAPD under investigation for woman’s mid-arrest death

The Los Angeles Police Department has placed no fewer than five of its officers under investigation as law enforcement officials search for answers in...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Julian Sands Has a New Take on “A Room with a...

%d bloggers like this: