RANCHO MIRAGE, CA – The northbound outside lane on Highway 111 from Library Way to Country Club Drive will remain closed until Friday, March 29, 2019 to allow Frontier Communications to perform necessary work.

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through work zones or to use alternate routes, if possible.

If you have questions, please contact Rancho Mirage Public Works Department at (760) 770-3224. Website