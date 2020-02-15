THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, AND ERIC CHURCH HEADLINE THE 14th ANNUAL STAGECOACH

Get ready for more Stagecoach country loving because we’re back for our 14th year and we’ve invited all of your favorites to keep your heart racing and your boots stomping. STAGECOACH is back Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2020, for its 14th year at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA. Multi-platinum selling entertainer Thomas Rhett headlines Friday night while seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood closes things out on Saturday and instant hit creator Eric Church rounds out the weekend on Sunday.



“Shattering our all-time attendance record in 2019 only made our teamwork harder and dive deeper to deliver more to our fans this year,” says festival Talent Buyer Stacy Vee. “The Stagecoach 2020 lineup is all about high energy and getting every type of country music fan fired up. On top of this crazy lineup, Guy Fieri is back, Diplo is back, and we have much more in store that is absolutely going to blow minds!”



The 3-day event will also feature performances by Brett Young, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Jon Pardi, ZZ Top, Morgan Wallen and more (lineup as of October 15 is below).



Fan-favorite Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again for its third year in a row to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors. Guy and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend with live demos. Stay tuned for the full food lineup.



“I’m stoked to be firing up my Stagecoach Smokehouse again this year where we’ll be cookin’ up some bad ass bar-b-que,” says Guy Fieri. “So, ride on down to Flavortown and hang out with me, my buddies and some real deal pitmasters from around the country.”



Join us Sunday night for the welcome return of Diplo Late Night In Palomino. After the unforgettable and first-ever live performance of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus at the festival last year and the debut of Diplo’s country project with collaborations from Morgan Wallen, Cam, and Jonas Brothers, who knows what other surprises the superstar producer/DJ will have on deck this season!



Returning to the festival this year is the SiriusXM Spotlight Stage, which will once again highlight today’s rising stars like Hardy, Caylee Hammack, and Gabby Barrett and others. The Honkytonk Dance Hall also makes a comeback in addition to High-Class Hillbilly owner and singer Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, October 18 at 11 AM PDT at stagecoachfestival.com.



Pass Prices:3-Day General Admission $3193-Day General Admission/Shuttle Combo $3793-Day Corral Standing Pit $1,2993-Day Corral C1 Reserved Seating $1,2993-Day Corral C2 Reserved Seating $829Preferred Parking $89Any Line Shuttle Pass $70Camping Companion Parking $55**plus fees



Pay in full or choose the Stagecoach Payment Plan to pay up to four equal payments from October 18 through January. Travel Packages, Shuttles and the Safari Camping Experience available via Valley Music Travel.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, October 16 at 10 am PT through Thursday, October 17 at 10 pm PT.



The STAGECOACH 2019 lineup in ABC order (as of October 15th) is as follows: Alan JacksonBilly Ray CyrusBrandon RatcliffBrett YoungBryan AdamsCarrie UnderwoodCaylee HammackChris LaneCourtney Marie AndrewsDan + ShayDesureDiploDustin LynchEric ChurchGabby BarrettGone WestGuy FieriHailey WhittersHardyHayes CarllIan NoeIngrid AndressJade JacksonJimmie AllenJon PardiLaci Kaye BoothLil Nas XLOCASHMarty StuartMidlandMitchell TenpennyMorgan WallenNeal McCoyNikki LaneNiko MoonOrville PeckPam TillisPaul CauthenPayton SmithRaeLynnRiley GreenRyan BinghamSeaforthShenandoahTanya TuckerTeddy RobbTemecula RoadTenille TownesThe Haden TripletsThe Last BandolerosThomas RhettWhitney RoseZZ TopWillie Jones STAGECOACH is produced by Goldenvoice.###