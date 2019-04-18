The Mueller Report

US Justice Department releases Mueller report on Trump-Russia ‘collusion’ investigation

The US Department of Justice has released the full report on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into claims President Donald Trump colluded with Russia. The two-year probe ‘did not establish’ any collusion happened.

Attorney General William Barr announced the report‘s release at a press conference on Thursday morning. He repeated several times that the report establishes that neither Trump nor any other American “conspired or coordinated” with Russia’s supposed effort to influence the 2016 election. That effort, the report claims, consisted of the Internet Research Agency’s alleged social media manipulation, and the GRU’s supposed hacking of DNC emails and handing them over to WikiLeaks. Both have been repeated almost from the moment of Hillary Clinton’s surprise loss to Trump in 2016.

The report does outline contacts between Russians and Trump associates, mostly related to business or of exploratory nature.

“The Russian contacts consisted of business connections, offers of assistance to the campaign, invitations for candidate Trump and Putin to meet in person, invitations for campaign officials and representatives of the Russian government to meet, and policy positions seeking improved US-Russian relations,” it says.

None of those alleged contacts are sufficient to bring charges, the report admits.

The released report says there’s “substantial evidence” that Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who subsequently became a prominent ‘Resistance’ hero, for refusing to say Trump wasn’t under investigation publicly.

The report claims Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr has “direct contact” with WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign. WikiLeaks allegedly sent Trump Jr the password to access putintrump.org, which appears to be a website peddling the ‘Russiagate’ narrative.

Wikileaks asked Trump Jr to tweet a link to the leaked emails of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, which Trump Jr did four days later, the report claims.

Mueller has already indicted 13 Russians he claimed were IRA “trolls” and 12 alleged GRU hackers, and made no recommendations for further indictments in the final report. Russia has repeatedly denied having made any effort to influence the 2016 election.

The report focuses on two main issues: Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia to tip the scales of the 2016 US presidential election, and his alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation into it. Mueller is bringing no charges on either of those but has not fully “exonerated” Trump on the obstruction allegations.

The release of the full report has been craved by anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Democrats and media alike, clinging to the Russia collusion allegations which have become known in the conservative camp as the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory. They have slammed Barr’s summary, as well as his pre-release press appearance, as efforts to spin the report’s release in a way that would absolve Trump of blame.

The released version of the Mueller report is redacted to protect sensitive Grand Jury material, information on intelligence sources and materials, as well as private information on third parties, and data on investigations that are still ongoing.

