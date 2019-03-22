THE DESERT SYMPHONY’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

TONY DANZA: STANDARDS & STORIES

THU, APRIL 4, 2019, 8PM

The Desert Symphony celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a Gala Performance starring television icon and Broadway star Tony Danza. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music being performed. The New York Times describes Danza as an entertainer that “exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught.” His appearance with The Desert Symphony will truly be a night to remember! *Includes premium performance ticket and dinner. (760) 895-8747

