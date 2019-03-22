Friday, March 22, 2019
Home Community THE DESERT SYMPHONY’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY GALA
CommunityEntertainmentMusic

THE DESERT SYMPHONY’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

By Max
66

TONY DANZA: STANDARDS & STORIES
THU, APRIL 4, 2019, 8PM

The Desert Symphony celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a Gala Performance starring television icon and Broadway star Tony Danza. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music being performed. The New York Times describes Danza as an entertainer that “exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught.”  His appearance with The Desert Symphony will truly be a night to remember! *Includes premium performance ticket and dinner. (760) 895-8747

BUY TICKETS

Max
Previous articleCVREP OF CATHEDRAL CITY PREMIERES THE MUSICAL “CHESS” IN THEIR NEW VENUE
Next articleDedication of the Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Rainbow Crossing

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Dedication of the Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Rainbow Crossing

Max -
 Ceremony to be held near Bell Tower next Thursday   The City of Cathedral City and the Cathedral City...
Read more
Community

CVREP OF CATHEDRAL CITY PREMIERES THE MUSICAL “CHESS” IN THEIR NEW VENUE

Max -
Whoever said that East is East (think Broadway) and West is West (think the vibrant West Coast theatre scene) and the twain that would...
Read more
Community

DESERT ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY STAGES “PROOF” AT PALM SPRING’S WOMAN’S CLUB

Max -
Playwright David Auburn debuted his smart and intriguing drama “Proof” in 2000.  Auburn was awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a coveted...
Read more
Community

Border Patrol Arrests Woman Attempting to Smuggle Meth

Max -
SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro SectorBorder Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine...
Read more

Must Read

Dedication of the Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Rainbow Crossing

Community Max -
 Ceremony to be held near Bell Tower next Thursday   The City of Cathedral City and the Cathedral City...
Read more

THE DESERT SYMPHONY’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

Community Max -
TONY DANZA: STANDARDS & STORIESTHU, APRIL 4, 2019, 8PM The Desert Symphony celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a Gala Performance...
Read more

CVREP OF CATHEDRAL CITY PREMIERES THE MUSICAL “CHESS” IN THEIR NEW VENUE

Community Max -
Whoever said that East is East (think Broadway) and West is West (think the vibrant West Coast theatre scene) and the twain that would...
Read more

DESERT ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY STAGES “PROOF” AT PALM SPRING’S WOMAN’S CLUB

Community Max -
Playwright David Auburn debuted his smart and intriguing drama “Proof” in 2000.  Auburn was awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a coveted...
Read more

Border Patrol Arrests Woman Attempting to Smuggle Meth

Community Max -
SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro SectorBorder Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

Dedication of the Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Rainbow Crossing

Max -
%d bloggers like this: