Announces 2020 Concert Lineup

Indio, CA –Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is pleased to announce a star-studded entertainment lineup in 2020.

Saturday, February 154th, 7:30 pm – George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic revolutionized music during the ’70s. With inspiration from Motown and James Brown, George created a funky twist, calling it “Funkadelic.” His music became the soundtrack of many famous movies such as “House Party” and “The Night Before,” along with doing commercials for Apple, Nike, and The Tracey Ullman Show. In 1997, Clinton’s Parliament/Funkadelic was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Clinton has received a Grammy, a Dove (gospel), and an MTV music video awards.

Sunday, February 16th, 7:00 pm – Banda Machos, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, has produced more than 20 albums since the ’90s. The band sings a combination of Banda music, Quebradita, and Ranchera. The bands hit songs include “La Culebra, Un Indio Quiere Llorar” and “La Novia Coja.” Univisión’s Lo Nuestro awarded them for Revelation of the Year in the Mexican/Regional category, achieving a Furia Musical award for Best Mexican Band. In early 2000, they were nominated for a Best Banda Album Grammy.

Friday, February 21st, 7:30 pm – Travel back in time with the most loved songs of the 1990s. “I Love the 90’s” show features Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Coolio & Young MC.

Vanilla Ice remains one of the most recognizable icons of the ’90s. Vanilla won the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist in 1991 and won the People’s Choice Award for the Best New Song. He currently stars in his own home renovation show, The Vanilla Ice Project.

Coolio grew up in Compton and discovered his passion for rapping at an early age. His lyrical skills would lead to more than 17 million records sold worldwide. His Song, “Gangsters Paradise,” won him a Grammy Award in 1996.

Tone Loc had multiple hit songs s including “Funky Cold Medina” and “Wild Thing.” He was the second rapper to reach number one on Billboard’s album charts in the 1980s. Tone Loc has also appeared in movies such as Heat, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Blank Check, and was a voice actor for the 90’s C bear and Jamal cartoon show.

Young MC, aka Marvin Young, is best known for his classic hit, “Bust a Move.” His music helped him become a multi-platinum artist. Young MC was featured in multiple television shows such as NBC’s Scrubs, Knight Rider, and HBO’s Entourage.

Saturday, February 22nd, 7:30 pm – Chris Janson is a breakout country star and platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, and award-winning singer/songwriter. Rolling Stones called him a “live legacy in the making.” The three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. He won ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified hit song “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. The Song was named one of the “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” by NSAI. His chart-topping, double-platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” earned the same NSAI honor, making him one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to win the title multiple times, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year.

Sunday, February 23rd, 3:30 pm – Mariachi Sol de Mexico© de Jose Hernandez is a 5th generation Mariachi band from Jalisco, Mexico. They have earned eight Lain Grammy nominations. Their recent release, Leyandas de mi Pueblo (Legends of My Land), is a tribute to mariachi music in the golden era of Mexican cinema. The recording earned Best Ranchera/Mariachi Album Latin GRAMMY nomination. The group is a regular performer at Mariachi festivals throughout the United States.

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the desert's leader in gaming and entertainment. The Fair, in Indio, runs February 14-23. Gates are open 10 am – 10 pm from Friday-Monday and noon -10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.