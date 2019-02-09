Saturday, February 9, 2019

Rancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Celebrates Black History Month

Author

Max

Categories

CelebsCommunityEntertainment

Share

Black History Month, or National African-American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements and endeavors by black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role played by African-Americans in US history.   It is also a recognition of the epic struggles and challenges African-Americans had to overcome to achieve those successes.

The story of Black HistoryMonth begins in 1915, half a century after the Thirteenth Amendmentabolished slavery in the United States.  That year the ‘Association for the study of African-American Life and History’ was founded, leading the way to research and promoting achievements by black Americans. In 1926 the second week in February was chosen to be dedicated as national Black History week.

Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history.

Tolerance Education Center, 35-147 Landy Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA. 92270. Web: https://www.toleranceeducationcenter.org/

SAMSUNG CAMFrom left: Film Director Anthony Rizzo, Producer Linda Tate, Curator Talia Lizemer-Hawley, and Director Annemarie Campbell.ERA PICTURES

On Tuesday, February 5th, the Tolerance Education Center screened the film “Three Women.”  The film tells the story of three creative, contemporary African-American women friends from the South Side of Chicago.  The film explores their current creative pursuits, interspersed with their perspectives on growing up in segregated African-American communities and how racism affected their families.

The film was followed by a Q & A session with the film producer and one of the starring actors, Linda Tate, who calls Indio home.  Tate is a Jazz vocalist, songwriter, and composer.

Also present was film director Anthony Rizzo.  Rizzo, owner and creative director of TR Media, shared that there are compelling stories everywhere in the world, waiting to be told.  He specializes in bringing those stories into captivating life.

Author

Max

Share

Previous articleGUY FIERI ANNOUNCES PIT BOSSES AND CHEFS SLATED FOR THE 2019 STAGECOACH SMOKEHOUSE

Related Articles

Celebs

GUY FIERI ANNOUNCES PIT BOSSES AND CHEFS SLATED FOR THE 2019 STAGECOACH SMOKEHOUSE

Max -
0
LOS ANGELES, CA – Chef, restaurateur, New York Times bestselling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri is once again bringing the nation's most exceptional...
Read more
Celebs

The Robert Alexander Estate is where it all begins.

Max -
0
Robert Alexander and his father, George, built 2500 Alexander homes in Palm Springs and created a desert empire that is still growing...
Read more
Community

Youth Company presents Guys and Dolls at Palm Canyon Theatre

Max -
0
Palm Springs, Calif.– The Palm Canyon Theatre opened its main stage Guys and Dolls production, which will run through February 10 at...
Read more
Community

Border Patrol Agents Take Down Large Methamphetamine Shipment

Max -
0
El Centro Sector agents seize 41 pounds of methamphetamine at The Highway 86 checkpoint. SALTON CITY, Calif. – El...
Read more

Desert Local News

Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and celebrity gossip. Check out the website for the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!

Quick Links

Follow Us

MORE STORIES

GUY FIERI ANNOUNCES PIT BOSSES AND CHEFS SLATED FOR THE 2019...

Max -
0
%d bloggers like this: