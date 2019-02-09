Rancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Celebrates Black History Month

Black History Month, or National African-American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements and endeavors by black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role played by African-Americans in US history. It is also a recognition of the epic struggles and challenges African-Americans had to overcome to achieve those successes.

The story of Black HistoryMonth begins in 1915, half a century after the Thirteenth Amendmentabolished slavery in the United States. That year the ‘Association for the study of African-American Life and History’ was founded, leading the way to research and promoting achievements by black Americans. In 1926 the second week in February was chosen to be dedicated as national Black History week.

Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history.

Tolerance Education Center, 35-147 Landy Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA. 92270. Web: https://www.toleranceeducationcenter.org/

From left: Film Director Anthony Rizzo, Producer Linda Tate, Curator Talia Lizemer-Hawley, and Director Annemarie Campbell.

On Tuesday, February 5th, the Tolerance Education Center screened the film “Three Women.” The film tells the story of three creative, contemporary African-American women friends from the South Side of Chicago. The film explores their current creative pursuits, interspersed with their perspectives on growing up in segregated African-American communities and how racism affected their families.

The film was followed by a Q & A session with the film producer and one of the starring actors, Linda Tate, who calls Indio home. Tate is a Jazz vocalist, songwriter, and composer.

Also present was film director Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, owner and creative director of TR Media, shared that there are compelling stories everywhere in the world, waiting to be told. He specializes in bringing those stories into captivating life.

