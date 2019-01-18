Public Celebration of Life Ceremony for Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Announced

Ceremony to be held at Big League Dreams Sports Park in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Mayor Gregory Pettis

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA. –The City Council of Cathedral City officially announces a Public Celebration of Life for Mayor Gregory S. Pettis, the longest serving councilmember in the City’s history. The ceremony will take place on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10:00 am, located at Big League Dreams Sports Park, Sports Pavilion, 33700 Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City.

The ceremony, emceed by KESQ Meteorologist Patrick Evans, features dignitaries from our federal, state, county and local representatives, family members of Mayor Pettis, city staff, friends, and colleagues. The public is invited to gather together, share the memories, and pay tribute to his lasting legacy. A reception will follow the ceremony onsite.

With a large crowd expected to attend and limited parking available at Big League Dreams Sports Park and the adjacent Cathedral City Public Library, Sunline Transit Agency is offering free shuttle service between Cathedral City’s downtown parking structure located next to City Hall, 68-600 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, and Big-League Dreams Sports Park. The shuttle service will pick-up the first group of riders up at 9:00 am and will provide shuttle service back and forth through 1 pm.

What: “Public Celebration of Life Ceremony for Mayor Gregory S. Pettis”

Where: Big League Dreams Sports Park, 33700 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

When: Friday, February 1, 2019, 10 am