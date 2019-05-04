Palm Desert Aquatic Center Offers “Free Swim Lesson Day” on May 18

PALM DESERT, Calif. – (May 1, 2019) – With summer fast approaching Palm Desert Aquatic Center (PDAC) is holding a “Free Swim Lesson Day” on Saturday, May 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the first day to sign up for summer swim lessons. Those registering will receive a free 30-minute swim lesson taking place during the event, along with free admission for recreational swim to the registrant and two guests. Pre-registration is required to receive this free lesson and passes. Online pre-registration for the event is atwww.pdpool.com, or can be done in person at the aquatic center, by May 16.

The swim lessons are available for ages 6 months (accompanied by a parent) to 17 years of age, and are taught by trained swim instructors certified through the YMCA. Swim lessons help families be water-smart and pool-safe while having fun in the water and learning pool safety, water basics, fundamental swimming skills, and swim stroke development. The summer sessions include eight lessons, Monday through Thursday, with morning and evening options. The cost is $60 for Palm Desert residents and $80 for non-residents per an eight week session. Financial Aid is available through the Family YMCA of the Desert for those who qualify on a first come first serve basis.

The recreational swim, opening at 11 a.m. on the event day, includes swimming pools, diving boards and slides, which will remain open until 5 p.m. While all pools are monitored at all times by trained lifeguards, children 6 years and younger will need to be accompanied at all times by an adult and must have an adult in the water if they are not swimmers.

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is located at 73751 Magnesia Falls Drive in Palm Desert, behind Civic Center Park. Outside food is not allowed into the facility, but a snack bar is available. For information on this event and all other PDAC classes and swim center hours, go to www.pdpool.org or call (760) 565-7467.

About Palm Desert Aquatic Center

Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers year-round fun with three year-round heated pools, multiple slides, diving boards, and a variety of play features designed to delight water lovers of all ages. All or part of the 8-acre facility can be rented for private parties, corporate events, swimming competitions, and other special occasions. Located in Palm Desert Civic Center Park, the Aquatic Center is owned by the City of Palm Desert and operated by Family YMCA of the Desert.