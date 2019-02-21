Friday, February 22, 2019
Home Breaking News NH Death Penalty Repeal Bill Likely to Pass in House
Breaking NewsNews

NH Death Penalty Repeal Bill Likely to Pass in House

By Max
0
132

CONCORD, N. H. – New Hampshire is the last state in the Northeast to have a death penalty. But on Wednesday, a bill to abolish capital punishment in the Granite State moved one step closer.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee held an executive session about House Bill 455, which would repeal the death penalty in New Hampshire.

The committee voted 11 to 6 to recommend passage by the House. Committee chair Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Rockingham, who is lead sponsor of the legislation, predicts the House is likely to pass it.

“It’s been pretty clear for the past couple of years that the House has been pretty strongly in favor of repealing the death penalty,” Cushing said.

Last year, a death penalty repeal bill passed both the Republican-controlled New Hampshire House and Senate. But Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it, and the Senate was two votes shy of overriding that veto.

Sununu said he opposed the bill because he stood with crime victims.

Hannah Cox is the national manager of Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty, a nonprofit group that supports the repeal bill. She says her own views about capital punishment changed over time.

“I became opposed to the death penalty a number of years ago, when I first became aware of how ridiculously high the costs were for operating the system, and what that meant for the clearance rate for other crimes, and the burden that these cases placed on the solvency rate for other crimes,” explains Cox.

The issue hits especially close to home for Rep. Cushing, whose father was murdered. He similarly argues that resources spent on the death penalty could be better used solving homicides.

“We have 128 unsolved murder cases in the state of New Hampshire,” Cushing says, “and yet, we seem to be willing to spend millions of dollars to pursue one death penalty case – at a time when, for the family members of the victims of those 128 unsolved murders, they’re waiting for justice and wondering, ‘Where is the prioritization of that?'”

Only one person is on death row in the Granite State, which carried out its last execution in 1939.

While Democrats currently control both the state House and Senate, House Bill 455 has bipartisan support. The House will likely vote on it in March.

Maxhttp://www.facebook.com/usmax1
Previous articlePublic-Lands Bill Would Send Millions of Dollars to CA Parks
Next article‘Domestic terrorist’: US Coast Guard neo-Nazi plotted an attack on ‘traitor’ Democrats & journalists

RELATED ARTICLES

Breaking News

‘Domestic terrorist’: US Coast Guard neo-Nazi plotted an attack on ‘traitor’ Democrats & journalists

Authorities have arrested a self-proclaimed white nationalist Coast Guard officer who plotted terror attacks on US soil and had compiled a hit...
Read more
Breaking News

2019 LINEUP FOR SIXTH ANNUAL GOLDENVOICE PRESENTS APRIL CONCERT SERIES REVEALED

Los Angeles, CA – Thursday, February 14th, 2019 Today, Goldenvoice revealed its lineup for the Goldenvoice Presents April concert series. This year,...
Read more
Community

Border Patrol Agents Take Down Large Methamphetamine Shipment

El Centro Sector agents seize 41 pounds of methamphetamine at The Highway 86 checkpoint. SALTON CITY, Calif. – El...
Read more
Breaking News

Fully armed FBI agents arrest Trump’s ex-adviser Roger Stone in pr​e-dawn raid

Roger Stone. - Robert Mueller Stone is facing one count of obstruction of proceedings, one count of witness tampering,...
Read more

Must Read

‘Domestic terrorist’: US Coast Guard neo-Nazi plotted an attack on ‘traitor’ Democrats & journalists

Breaking News
Authorities have arrested a self-proclaimed white nationalist Coast Guard officer who plotted terror attacks on US soil and had compiled a hit...
Read more

NH Death Penalty Repeal Bill Likely to Pass in House

Breaking News
CONCORD, N. H. – New Hampshire is the last state in the Northeast to have a death penalty. But on Wednesday, a...
Read more

Public-Lands Bill Would Send Millions of Dollars to CA Parks

Community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – If you've ever fished off a pier, swum in a public pool, played ball on a local field or...
Read more

FLYING MACHINES

Community
Story and Photos by Pat KrauseThe Palm Springs Air Museum held its annual awards and fundraiser gala on February 15th. The celebration...
Read more

Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole

Lisa Lyons
By Lisa Lyons "Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole" is a wildly ambitious play with music that explores the talented...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News brings you national, world and local news, entertainment, gossip music & fashion website. We provide you with the latest news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Latest articles

Breaking News

Empire State Building shooting: Two dead, 9 injured as fired designer goes postal

The suspect, preliminarily identified as Jeffrey Johnson, 53, was a "disgruntled former employee" of a company located outside the Empire State Building, New York Police...
Read more
Community

Cv Rep Theatre Receives A+ For “Master Class” Production

Grand Opera star and Diva extraordinaire Maria Callas was no shrinking violet when it came to her profession.  As one of the world’s leading...
Read more
Internet

Anticipating the Mother’s Day Aftermath

Chances are you may not read this newsletter until Monday—and probably late Monday as you work to tie up loose ends that may have...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

‘Domestic terrorist’: US Coast Guard neo-Nazi plotted an attack on ‘traitor’...

%d bloggers like this: