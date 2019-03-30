Saturday, March 30, 2019
Home 2020 Election Immigration Mexico border closure very likely and would be a 'profit-making operation' for...
2020 ElectionImmigrationNewsPolitics

Mexico border closure very likely and would be a ‘profit-making operation’ for the US, Trump says

By News Staff
78

US President Donald Trump has said that there is “a very good likelihood” he will shut down the border with Mexico next week, upping the ante over border security and arguing that the US would benefit from cutting off trade.

Trump has threatened to cut trade with Mexico to zero if that’s what it takes to stop the influx of illegal migrants and drugs into the US. Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Friday afternoon, he mounted a verbal onslaught on the Mexican authorities, accusing them of doing nothing to stop the “horrible situation” at their border with the US.

“So there’s a very good likelihood that I’ll be closing the border next week, and that’ll be just fine with me,” Trump said.

Trump claimed it would be “very easy” for Mexico to stem the flow of people sneaking into the US if they “choose to do that.”

He invoked the trade deficit the US has with Mexico to justify the reasoning behind his ultimatum, arguing that Mexico profits significantly from trade with the US and must, therefore, do its part by enforcing strict immigration laws.

“We are not going to give them hundreds of billions of dollars and tell them they are not going to use their strong immigration laws that help the United States.”

Trade deficits have long been Trump’s sore spot in relations with other countries. Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU rolled out retaliatory tariffs last year after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum from most countries. Referring to the trade deficit with Mexico, Trump said cutting off trade would benefit the US economy.

“And with a deficit like we have with Mexico and have had for many years, closing the border would be a profit-making operation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that he was mulling shutting down large parts or the entirety of the border with Mexico if it does not “immediately” stop the flow of migrants. He further said the decision might impact “all trade.”

The new flurry of threats by Trump comes shortly after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rejected responsibility for the illegal migrant problem, urging Trump to stop blaming Mexico.

“This is a problem of the United States, or it’s a problem of the Central American countries,” Obrador said, adding, however, that he would work with Trump to alleviate the crisis.

News Staff
Previous articleIOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
Next articleIOA Championship First Round Notes

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Border Patrol Arrests Woman Attempting to Smuggle Meth

News Staff -
SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro SectorBorder Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine...
Read more
Entertainment

Hollywood Insider Peter Bart Shares All…

News Staff -
Peter Bart served as Vice President for production at Paramount during the period of The Godfather, Rosemary’s...
Read more
Community

100th Birthday Celebration

News Staff -
Col Earl T. Williams (ret) is turning 100 years old on March 10th, and we are hosting...
Read more
2020 Election

Sanders says DNC bias in favor of Clinton open secret now, hopes to be treated fairly in 2020

News Staff -
Bernie Sanders has taken aim at the Democratic National Committee for betting heavily on Hillary Clinton early on in 2016. Sanders, who...
Read more

Must Read

IOA Championship First Round Notes

Community News Staff -
Course Setup: 36-36—72; 6,527 yards (R1 scoring average: 74.013) Quick Links: LeaderboardOnline Media Center (groupings, statistics, hole...
Read more

Mexico border closure very likely and would be a ‘profit-making operation’ for the US, Trump says

Immigration News Staff -
US President Donald Trump has said that there is "a very good likelihood" he will shut down the border with Mexico next week, upping...
Read more

IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Community News Staff -
Beaumont, CA.— The third stop on the 2019 “Road to the LPGA” takes the Symetra Tour to Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet...
Read more

COYOTE STAGEWORKS REVISITS AN OLD FRIEND IN “GREATER TUNA” AFTER ITS TEN YEAR DEBUT

Entertainment News Staff -
Like a fine wine that just gets better with age and tender-loving-care, Coyote StageWorks of Palm Springs found its groove too.  But an explanation...
Read more

Dedication of the Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Rainbow Crossing

Community News Staff -
 Ceremony to be held near Bell Tower next Thursday   The City of Cathedral City and the Cathedral City...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

IOA Championship First Round Notes

News Staff -
%d bloggers like this: