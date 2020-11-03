MATHEW BOURNE’S “SWAN LAKE” MASTERPIECE RETURNS FOR A SIX PERFORMANCE ONLY RUN AS A MOVIE NOVEMBER 13 THRU 16 2020

Good News for long-suffering aficionados of the world of ballet. As I have often stated, my beat is theatre and film criticism. But I recognize a genuine, gold-plated winning musical production, no matter the format when I see one.

On December 13, 2019, my review of L.A.’s Center Theatre Group of Los Angeles production of Mathew Bourne’s groundbreaking ballet “Swan Lake” appeared in the Desert Star Weekly and on desertlocalnews.com. That review appears below as published last December to act as a guide and way of informing ballet and musical fans that “there is another bite at the apple” available to Southern Californians.

This a rare opportunity for those who missed this brilliant production when it performed as a 2019/2020 regular-season production. For ticket information to this special production offering to the public, contact the Ahmanson Theatre at 213 -628 – 2772.

Click for my review: L.A.’s Center Theatre Group of Los Angeles production of Mathew Bourne’s groundbreaking ballet “Swan Lake” by Jack Lyons