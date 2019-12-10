Thursday, December 12, 2019
Home Entertainment LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, A SPARKLING MUSICAL GIFT FOR THE HOLIDAYS
EntertainmentLisa LyonsPhotosTheatre

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, A SPARKLING MUSICAL GIFT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

By News Staff
357
By Lisa Lyons

Next to “It’s a Wonderful Life,” one of the most beloved Christmas big-screen films is “Love Actually,” directed by Richard Curtis, that counts down the drama-filled weeks leading up to Christmas in the lives of five separate yet intertwined Londoners. The show is back after last year’s sellout run at the Wallis Annenberg Theatre in Beverly Hills and is now playing there through December 29.

In the tradition of the live sing-along nights at the Hollywood Bowl, “Love Actually LIVE” is a multi-media concert experience where the film and live-action seamlessly intertwine throughout the London setting. The result is a satisfying trip down memory lane for the audience, and the opening night theatergoers responded with wild enthusiasm.

To briefly recap, the families and friends whose lives we enter are David, the newly elected Prime Minister of London and his working-class assistant Natalie; recently widowed Daniel and his adorable stepson Sam; newlyweds Peter and Juliet and his lovelorn best friend Mark; lonely editor Sarah and her erstwhile crush Karl; Sarah’s cynical boss Harry and his wife Karen who suspects he is having an affair with sexy Mia; Billy Mack, a faded rock star angling for a comeback with the support of his long-suffering manager Joe; and jilted author Jamie, who is writing his newest book in France, and his beautiful Portuguese housekeeper Aurelia who speaks no English.

Original songs, as well as featured numbers from the movie soundtrack, are presented on a gorgeous set with a 10-foot-high decorated Christmas tree at the center and two side areas where scenes are played out. There is a fantastic live orchestra that plays both onstage and, at some points, in the auditorium that adds to the evening’s festivities.

The number of talented singers on stage is awe-inspiring, and you’d be hard-pressed to single them out, but I’ll try. Several performers from last year’s production are back, including heartthrob recording artist Rex Smith (Billy Mack), Tomasina Abate (Karen), and Doug Kreeger (Harry), are among those who give solid performances.

Powerful women’s voices soar into the rafters, including standouts Carrie Manolakos (Natalie), Gabriella Carrillo (Aurelia), Aubrie Sellers (Sarah) and Nayah Damasen as Joanna, Sam’s secret crush in the school band.

The men are also well-represented by Smith (who still looks damn fine in his gold lame shorts and Santa hat), young Levi Smith (Sam), James Byous (Mark), John Battagliese (David), Jon Robert Hall (Daniel), Declan Bennett (Jamie) and Rogelio Douglas, Jr. (Peter) who blew the top off the theater with his reinvented, gospel-inspired version of “White Christmas.”

Huge kudos to the behind the scenes team who created a warm and welcoming world at the Wallis. They include director and adapter Anderson Davis, music supervisor Jesse Vargas, vocal designer AnnMarie Milazzo, musical stager Sumie Maeda, scenic designer Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting designer Michael Berger, sound designer Ben Soldate, costume designer Steve Mazurek, video designer Aaron Rhyne, and the fantastic 15-piece orchestra.

The show is basically family-friendly, although be warned there are some naked body parts and suggestive actions in the filmed sequences, so maybe not great for kids under 10…just sayin’.

For fans of the film, this is a perfect kickoff for the holiday season. If you have never seen the movie, shame on you! Many in the audience left the theater vowing to go home and watch the original film, so a whole new generation of “Love Actually” fans is in the making.

Tickets prices are $39-$125 (subject to change) and can be purchased by calling 310-746-4000 or visiting www.TheWallis.org/Love.

  • Aubrie Sellers as Sarah.jpg
  • Ruby Lewis as Juliet, Rogelio Douglas, Jr. as Peter.jpg
  • Rex Smith as Billy Mack.jpg
  • Nayah Damasen as Joanna.jpg
  • Levi Smith as Sam.jpg
  • John Battagliese as David.jpg
  • Gabriela Carrillo as Aurelia.jpg
  • Carrie Manolakos as Natalie.jpg
News Staff
Previous articleNEW MUSICAL, LITTLE BLACK DRESS, CELEBRATES LIFE’S GREAT MOMENTS WITH LAUGHTER, TEARS, AND RAUNCH

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

NEW MUSICAL, LITTLE BLACK DRESS, CELEBRATES LIFE’S GREAT MOMENTS WITH LAUGHTER, TEARS, AND RAUNCH

News Staff -
By Lisa Lyons IMHO, "Little Black Dress" (aka LBD), is a show that is perfect for GNOs and...
Read more
Entertainment

PALM CANYON THEATRE STAGES A CROWD-PLEASING MUSICAL REVIVAL FOR THE HOLIDAYS

News Staff -
With the Holidays fast approaching Christmas-themed theatre productions abound practically everywhere.  Out here in Southern California’s desert paradise of Palm Springs even this world...
Read more
Entertainment

MUSINGS FROM THE 2019 NYC AMERICAN THEATRE CRITICS ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE

News Staff -
I’ve noticed a trend lately in our ever-changing theatre scene that states in the playbill/programs that “This production will be performed without an intermission.”  It...
Read more
Entertainment

EARLY HOLIDAY GIFT ARRIVES AT NORTH COAST REP THEATRE WITH THE COMEDY THE SUNSHINE BOYS

News Staff -
Most theatre audiences acknowledge that playwright Neil Simon was the true and anointed “king of comedy” not only in America but worldwide.  They also...
Read more

Must Read

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, A SPARKLING MUSICAL GIFT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Entertainment News Staff -
Next to "It's a Wonderful Life," one of the most beloved Christmas big-screen films is "Love Actually," directed by Richard Curtis, that counts down...
Read more

NEW MUSICAL, LITTLE BLACK DRESS, CELEBRATES LIFE’S GREAT MOMENTS WITH LAUGHTER, TEARS, AND RAUNCH

Entertainment News Staff -
By Lisa Lyons IMHO, "Little Black Dress" (aka LBD), is a show that is perfect for GNOs and...
Read more

PALM CANYON THEATRE STAGES A CROWD-PLEASING MUSICAL REVIVAL FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Entertainment News Staff -
With the Holidays fast approaching Christmas-themed theatre productions abound practically everywhere.  Out here in Southern California’s desert paradise of Palm Springs even this world...
Read more

MUSINGS FROM THE 2019 NYC AMERICAN THEATRE CRITICS ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE

Entertainment News Staff -
I’ve noticed a trend lately in our ever-changing theatre scene that states in the playbill/programs that “This production will be performed without an intermission.”  It...
Read more

EARLY HOLIDAY GIFT ARRIVES AT NORTH COAST REP THEATRE WITH THE COMEDY THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Entertainment News Staff -
Most theatre audiences acknowledge that playwright Neil Simon was the true and anointed “king of comedy” not only in America but worldwide.  They also...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

NEW MUSICAL, LITTLE BLACK DRESS, CELEBRATES LIFE’S GREAT MOMENTS WITH LAUGHTER,...

News Staff -
%d bloggers like this: