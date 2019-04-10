Los Tucanes De Tijuana icons of norteño & regional Mexican music built their careers in the city of Tijuana, Mexico. Since 1987 they have created hits & songs like La Chona, Mis Tres Animales y Me Gusta Vivir de Noche for an audience the spans multiple generations. As the inventors of El Tucanazo, they have performed at venues like El Zocalo & Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and they will soon add Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to perform both weekends and CHELLA on April 17.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana will receive the key to the City of Coachella for their profound impact within the local community. They are the first musicians in the history of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to receive this honor. At the key-giving ceremony, there will be a Q&A session where the group will discuss their history and how they began their careers in the valley. The discussion will explore Los Tucanes De Tijuana’s trajectory as a globally-recognized musical group and impact the Coachella Valley has had to foster their growth as musicians.

They will speak about their historical inclusion as the first norteño / regional Mexican group to play Coachella and about their participation at the upcoming, second annual CHELLA this Wednesday, April 17 alongside Mon Laferte, Cola Boyy, and Giselle Woo & The Night Owls. Limited CHELLA tickets will be available for purchase without service fees at the ceremony, for additional information about CHELLA, head here: https://www.goldenvoice.com/#/event/370991.

WHEN:

Thursday April 11, 2019 Media Check-In: 3:15pm Press Conference: 4:00pm

WHERE:

Coachella Library 1500 6th St, Coachella, CA 92236