LIVE LIFE WITHOUT PAIN

The creation of the first Gravity Defyer shoe was the culmination of years of scientific research and one man’s relentless passion for solving his nephew’s debilitating health problem.

It began when Alexander Elnekaveh’s 14-year-old nephew was diagnosed with a cancerous growth in his heel. Even after successful heel replacement surgery, the youngster was given little chance of ever walking free from pain. As an inventor, mechanical engineer, and former army medic, Alexander was determined to find hope for his young nephew that would allow him to live an active life without being held back by debilitating pain.

He put years into solving his nephew’s problem: researching new medications, treatments, and prosthetics. It was on a flight home from another failed meeting with pain management specialists that the idea for Gravity Defyer shoes was born. As Alexander felt the wheels of the 747 touch the ground, he thought to himself “If a massive aircraft can land smoothly, absorbing over 100 tons on impact without so much as spilling his coffee, why couldn’t a shoe do the same thing?”

Alexander assembled an all-star team of renowned mechanical engineers, podiatrists, industrial designers, and applied materials engineers to form the Impact Research Technology Group. The results of which became the VersoShock sole and an ever-expanding line of Gravity Defyer footwear designed to bring the same powerful shock absorbing technology to every lifestyle and occasion.

Impact Research Technology Group created the first Gravity Defyer shoe in 2004. The results and comfort were incredible, and Alexander recognized that these shoes could have amazing benefits for everyone. The company Gravity Defyer was created in 2008 as the sole manufacturer and distributor of shoes featuring the patented sole technology that later became dubbed the VersoShock sole. Over ten years of design and research has gone into refining our shock, absorbing shoe technology, and the efforts continue as we improve upon the original design and incorporate new materials and technology. Today we offer an assortment of sole types and styles tuned for almost any activity and lifestyle.

