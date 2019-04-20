Friday, April 19, 2019
KANYE WEST’S SUNDAY SERVICE LIVE STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON YOUTUBE

Streaming at 9:00am PT on Coachella’s YouTube Channel or in the YouTube Music app

Tune in Weekend 2 of Coachella for Sunday Service on Easter morning, April 21. Live stream starts at 9:00 am PT. 

Experience Coachella Weekend 2 (April 19-21) on YouTube and Through The YouTube Music App

Following the Sunday Service, YouTube and YouTube Music will keep the party going with “Coachella Curated,” a first-ever curated live stream of festival performances and traveling tales from headliners and festival favorites filmed on six continents. Tune in to the first-ever Weekend 2 live stream 4/19 – 4/21 exclusively through Coachella’s YouTube Channel or in the YouTube Music app

