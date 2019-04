Once again, Desert Hot Springs High School is hosting its very own exciting powderpuff game against Class of 2019 and Class of 2020 where the girls are the football players, and the boys are the cheerleaders! Come and Support both classes and see who wins this year Powderpuff Game!!



The game will begin at 7 pm on April 5, 2019, at the Football Stadium for $5 entrance without the USB PUNCH and $3 with the USB PUNCH! Thank you for your support!