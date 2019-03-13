Hollywood Insider Peter Bart Shares All…

Peter Bart served as Vice President for production at Paramount during the period of The Godfather, Rosemary’s Baby, Harold & Maude, Chinatown and many other hits. He was Senior Vice President at MGM President of Lorimar (Being There). For twenty years he was editor-in-chief of Variety and co-host of the TV show Shoot Out on AMC. He is the author of nine books.

Cocktail Reception at 6pm

Tickets: $20 for Members, $25 Non-members

Q&A with Patti Gribow as moderator

March 15, 2019 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Mary Pickford Theater, 36850 Pickfair St, Cathedral City, CA 92234

