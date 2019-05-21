Thursday, May 23, 2019
Home Entertainment HALSTON
EntertainmentFilm

HALSTON

By News Staff
122

“Halston” captures the epic sweep of the life and times of legendary designer Roy Halston Frowick, the man who wanted to “dress all of America.” Acclaimed filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng (“Dior and I”) expertly weaves rare archival footage and intimate interviews with Halston’s friends, family, and collaborators including Liza Minnelli, his niece Lesley Frowick, filmmaker Joel Schumacher, and the Halstonettes. Tcheng frames Halston’s story as an investigation using scripted scenes featuring actress and writer Tavi Gevinson as a young archivist diving into the Halston company records. The viewer is taken behind the headlines and into the thrilling struggle between Halston’s artistic legacy and the pressures of big business.

America’s first superstar designer, Halston created an empire and personified the dramatic social and sexual revolution of the last century. Moving beyond Halston’s embodiment of 1970s glamour, Tcheng reveals Halston’s impact on fashion, culture, and business.

“Halston” is produced by Roland Ballester, Frédéric Tcheng with producers Stephanie Levy and Paul Dallas, and executive produced by T Dog Productions (Dogwoof) and CNN Films.
Written & Directed by: Frédéric Tcheng
Cast: Tavi Gevinson, Cornelia Guest, Sean Dugan, Corey Allen, Ned Eisenberg, Joe MilhalchickOriginal Interviews with: Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, Gino Balsamo, Karen Bjornson, Walter Bregman, Alva Chinn, Pat Cleveland, Bob Colacello, Fred Dennis, Carl Epstein, Tom Fallon, Don Friese, Lesley Frowick, R. Couri Hay, Sassy Johnson, Naeem Khan, Malcolm “Nick” Lewin, Michael Lichtenstein, Podie Lynch, Patricia Mears, Nancy North, Michael Pellegrino, John David Ridge, Faye Robson, Fred Rottman, Joel Smilow, Paul Wilmot, Jeffrey Wirsing, Peter Wise, Lisa ZayProducers: Roland Ballester, Frédéric Tcheng, Stephanie Levy, and Paul DallasGenre: DocumentaryRuntime: 105 minutes@halstonfilmwww.halstonfilm.com

News Staff
Previous articleADULT MOSQUITO CONTROL APPLICATIONS PLANNED FOR PALM SPRINGS
Next article“INVISIBLE TANGO”

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

“INVISIBLE TANGO”

News Staff -
By Lisa Lyons Ah, sweet mystery of life, at last, I've found you...in the form of an unassuming...
Read more
Entertainment

DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE OF RANCHO MIRAGE, CA SCORES IN “PAGEANT”, THE MUSICAL

News Staff -
The Desert Rose Playhouse located in Rancho Mirage, Ca is the only theatre venue dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community of the Coachella Valley...
Read more
Community

PALM CANYON THEATRE PRESENTS THE MUSICAL “BIG RIVER”

News Staff -
America’s most famous and favorite humorist of the late 19th century and early 20th century was renaissance man Samuel L. Clemens, who authored his...
Read more
Community

CVREP WRAPS 10TH SEASON WITH A WINNING POTENT PRODUCTION OF “GOOD PEOPLE”

News Staff -
CVRep artistic director Ron Celona wraps his highly successful 10th season of presenting quality all-Equity theatre productions, with a flawless production of "Good People,"...
Read more

Must Read

“INVISIBLE TANGO”

Entertainment News Staff -
By Lisa Lyons Ah, sweet mystery of life, at last, I've found you...in the form of an unassuming...
Read more

HALSTON

Entertainment News Staff -
“Halston" captures the epic sweep of the life and times of legendary designer Roy Halston Frowick, the man who wanted to “dress all...
Read more

ADULT MOSQUITO CONTROL APPLICATIONS PLANNED FOR PALM SPRINGS

Breaking News News Staff -
INDIO, CA, May 21, 2019: In an effort to lower the number of mosquitoes and reduce the risk of disease transmission to...
Read more

DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE OF RANCHO MIRAGE, CA SCORES IN “PAGEANT”, THE MUSICAL

Entertainment News Staff -
The Desert Rose Playhouse located in Rancho Mirage, Ca is the only theatre venue dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community of the Coachella Valley...
Read more

PALM CANYON THEATRE PRESENTS THE MUSICAL “BIG RIVER”

Community News Staff -
America’s most famous and favorite humorist of the late 19th century and early 20th century was renaissance man Samuel L. Clemens, who authored his...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

“INVISIBLE TANGO”

News Staff -
%d bloggers like this: