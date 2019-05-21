“Halston” captures the epic sweep of the life and times of legendary designer Roy Halston Frowick, the man who wanted to “dress all of America.” Acclaimed filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng (“Dior and I”) expertly weaves rare archival footage and intimate interviews with Halston’s friends, family, and collaborators including Liza Minnelli, his niece Lesley Frowick, filmmaker Joel Schumacher, and the Halstonettes. Tcheng frames Halston’s story as an investigation using scripted scenes featuring actress and writer Tavi Gevinson as a young archivist diving into the Halston company records. The viewer is taken behind the headlines and into the thrilling struggle between Halston’s artistic legacy and the pressures of big business.



America’s first superstar designer, Halston created an empire and personified the dramatic social and sexual revolution of the last century. Moving beyond Halston’s embodiment of 1970s glamour, Tcheng reveals Halston’s impact on fashion, culture, and business.



“Halston” is produced by Roland Ballester, Frédéric Tcheng with producers Stephanie Levy and Paul Dallas, and executive produced by T Dog Productions (Dogwoof) and CNN Films.

Written & Directed by: Frédéric Tcheng

Cast: Tavi Gevinson, Cornelia Guest, Sean Dugan, Corey Allen, Ned Eisenberg, Joe MilhalchickOriginal Interviews with: Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, Gino Balsamo, Karen Bjornson, Walter Bregman, Alva Chinn, Pat Cleveland, Bob Colacello, Fred Dennis, Carl Epstein, Tom Fallon, Don Friese, Lesley Frowick, R. Couri Hay, Sassy Johnson, Naeem Khan, Malcolm “Nick” Lewin, Michael Lichtenstein, Podie Lynch, Patricia Mears, Nancy North, Michael Pellegrino, John David Ridge, Faye Robson, Fred Rottman, Joel Smilow, Paul Wilmot, Jeffrey Wirsing, Peter Wise, Lisa ZayProducers: Roland Ballester, Frédéric Tcheng, Stephanie Levy, and Paul DallasGenre: DocumentaryRuntime: 105 minutes@halstonfilmwww.halstonfilm.com

