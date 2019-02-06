Thursday, February 7, 2019

GUY FIERI ANNOUNCES PIT BOSSES AND CHEFS SLATED FOR THE 2019 STAGECOACH SMOKEHOUSE

LOS ANGELES, CA – Chef, restaurateur, New York Times bestselling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri is once again bringing the nation’s most exceptional BBQ pit bosses to the biggest country music event ever staged. The 13th annual Stagecoach Festival is back Friday, April 26th through Sunday, April 28th at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club with an extraordinary epicurean spectacle! 

An instant fan favorite in 2018, Guy Fieri’s 40,000 square-foot Stagecoach Smokehouse experience returns with some old buddies and new masters to serve up mouth-watering BBQ from all over the nation with styles from Cali to Kansas to the Carolinas. Guy and friends will showcase their pits and rigs and offer delicious samples at select times throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to learn the best times to try these tasty treats. Located within the festival grounds, the BBQ experience will also include a full bar, delicious vendors, and a shaded seating area; concertgoers can even catch a glimpse of Guy himself as he pops in to lend a hand!

A BBQ dream, Stagecoach, and Guy have selected the best of the best BBQ restaurants across the country to add to the deliciousness. Alongside Guy’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, the nation’s finest will also set up shop: Pat Martin of Martin’s BBQ, Chuck Frommer of Road Kill Grill, Adam Perry Lang of APL Restaurant, Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox Bros BBQ, Operation BBQ Relief, and more. 

The three-day event will feature headliners – American Idol judge Luke Bryan on Friday, chart-topper Sam Hunt on Saturday, and current three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean on Sunday – with performances by Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Kane Brown, CAM, Lauren Alaina, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bret Michaels, Tom Jones, and other country stars. 

Passes to the BBQ lover’s dream country music festival are on sale now at stagecoachfestival.com.

