Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Goldenvoice Offers Valley Residents Opportunity to Purchase 2019 Festival Passes

Author

Max

Categories

Entertainment

Share

Los Angeles, CA – January 15, 2019 – Goldenvoice announced that they are once again offering local valley residents the opportunity to purchase passes to this April’s Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals. Residents may purchase passes to COACHELLA WEEKEND 1 (April 12-14), COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 (Apr 19-21) and/or Stagecoach (Apr 26-28) with proof of residency.

Residents will be able to submit requests for passes. Order requests will be randomly selected and approved based on residency requirements. General Admission (GA) Passes are $429 each for Coachella & $349* each for Stagecoach, all fees included. VIP Passes are $999 for Coachella and range from $899-$1,399 for Stagecoach. *Price subject to change.

There will be a 4-pass limit per weekend per resident, while supplies last. Wristbands will be placed on the wrist of the resident purchaser and their guest by the box office staff – guests must be present. Resident passes may only be purchased for use by valley residents and their guests. Proof of residency must be shown in the form of a California driver’s license or ID card at time of pick up. Passes are non-transferable.

Please visit our websites for further details on how to submit order request.

http://www.coachella.com/residents/

http://www.stagecoachfestival.com/residents/

Author

Max

Share

Previous articleTHE MYSTERY OF SHAKESPEARE’S GENIUS REVEALED AT LAST BY KENNETH BRANAGH AT PSIFF

Related Articles

Entertainment

THE MYSTERY OF SHAKESPEARE’S GENIUS REVEALED AT LAST BY KENNETH BRANAGH AT PSIFF

Max -
0
By Jack Lyons Theatre and Film Critic. Member of American Theatre Critics Association The world of literature and...
Read more
Entertainment

Trans Miss Universe Contestant Faces Double Standards by Men

Max -
0
Angela Ponce, a transgender model from Spain, became the first trans woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand....
Read more
Coachella Fest 2019

Coachella 2019: Full Lineup Announced

Max -
0
Coachella Music And Arts Festival Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande are slated to play the weekend’s...
Read more
Community

30TH ANNUAL PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS JANUARY 4 2019

Max -
0
By Jack Lyons, Theatre and Film Critic Member American Theater Critics Association It’s that time of year again...
Read more

Desert Local News

Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and celebrity gossip. Check out the website for the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!

Quick Links

Follow Us

MORE STORIES

THE MYSTERY OF SHAKESPEARE’S GENIUS REVEALED AT LAST BY KENNETH BRANAGH...

Max -
0
%d bloggers like this: