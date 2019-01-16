Goldenvoice Offers Valley Residents Opportunity to Purchase 2019 Festival Passes

Los Angeles, CA – January 15, 2019 – Goldenvoice announced that they are once again offering local valley residents the opportunity to purchase passes to this April’s Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals. Residents may purchase passes to COACHELLA WEEKEND 1 (April 12-14), COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 (Apr 19-21) and/or Stagecoach (Apr 26-28) with proof of residency.

Residents will be able to submit requests for passes. Order requests will be randomly selected and approved based on residency requirements. General Admission (GA) Passes are $429 each for Coachella & $349* each for Stagecoach, all fees included. VIP Passes are $999 for Coachella and range from $899-$1,399 for Stagecoach. *Price subject to change.

There will be a 4-pass limit per weekend per resident, while supplies last. Wristbands will be placed on the wrist of the resident purchaser and their guest by the box office staff – guests must be present. Resident passes may only be purchased for use by valley residents and their guests. Proof of residency must be shown in the form of a California driver’s license or ID card at time of pick up. Passes are non-transferable.

Please visit our websites for further details on how to submit order request.

http://www.coachella.com/residents/

http://www.stagecoachfestival.com/residents/