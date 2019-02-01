Friday, February 1, 2019

Goldenvoice Job Fair﻿ 2019

Max

Coachella Fest 2019EntertainmentStagecoach 2019

Hosted by the producers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival February 8, 2019 10am – 1pm 50950 Madison Street Indio, CA 92201  Positions available in the following departments*:

  • Camping
  • Catering
  • Credentials
  • Festival Operations
  • Information
  • Resources
  • Stagehands
  • Venue Operations

 If selected for a position you must be at least 18 years of age by your first day of employment and have authorization to work in the United States through the end of the project. 

*Applications and complete job descriptions will be available at the job fair.  Goldenvoice is an equal opportunity employer, and is committed to achieving a diverse workforce through application of its equal opportunity and nondiscrimination policies in all aspects of employment including recruitment, hiring, promotions, transfers, discipline, terminations, wage and salary administration, benefits, and training. 

Goldenvoice: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Max

