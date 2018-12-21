Friday, December 21, 2018

FALLEN OFFICER MEMORIAL DEDICATION IN CATHEDRAL CITY

Max

Entertainment

By Pamela Price

The Fallen Officer Memorial was honoring   Police Officer David Vasquez and Police Officer Jermaine A. Gibson, Senior took place at the Cathedral City Police Department.   A sculpture dedicated in their memory was unveiled at the conclusion of the program. Cathedral City Police Commander Paul Herrera welcomed those attending which was followed by an  Invocation by Larry Davis, Cathedral City Police Department  Chiefs Advisory Board Member.  After the Presentation of Colors and The  Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem was sung by  Mia Matos.  The Rose Presentation by the Cathedral City  Police Honor Guard set the stage for   US Congressman  Raul Ruiz, M.D.   guest speaker who spoke of Police Officer David Vasquez who served the Cathedral City community from June 1984 to October  1988.  He was killed on-duty after having been struck by a vehicle during an accident Investigation.   Police Officer Jermaine A. Gibson served the Cathedral City community from August 1990 to March  2011.    He was killed during a vehicle pursuit of a wanted felon.

Honoring Police Officer David Vasquez ad Police Officer Jermaine A. Gibson. Photos ALAN CARVALHO

Speaking on behalf of Police David Vasquez was Former Police Chief Stan Henry and on behalf of  Police Officer Jermaine A. Gibson, Dr., Cathedral City Police Detective, Brian Barkley 

Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker presented the Memorial Dedication which was followed by the Riderless Horse escorted by Palm Springs Police Department’s Sergeant  Ryan Raso.  Taps followed cathedral City’s Police Honor Guard 21-Gun Salute by Geraldo Vasquez representing the Riverside County Probation Department.  Concluding the morning ceremony was the flag presentation  by the Cathedral City 

Police Honor guard and Amazing Grace by Sergeant Shaun Griffith of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Concluding the ceremony was the Missing Man Formation Flyover choreographed by the California Highway Patrol, the Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation Division.    Among those thanked was the Cathedral City’s City Council, the Cathedral City  Public Arts Commission, Desert  Lexus David Rohr Flowers, Mr. and Mrs.  Paul Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. Stone James, Mr.  John Aguilar, City Councilman, Cathedral City, and the Peace Officers Research Association of California  (PORAC).

