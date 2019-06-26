Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Home Community DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES THE ENTERTAINING CAMP COMEDY MUSICAL “RUTHLESS”
CommunityEntertainmentJack LyonsLGBT CommunityTheatre

DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES THE ENTERTAINING CAMP COMEDY MUSICAL “RUTHLESS”

By News Staff
49
By Jack Lyons Theatre and Film Critic. Member of American Theatre Critics Association

Desert Rose Playhouse of Cathedral City premieres a glitzy, glamorous, hilarious musical comedy production of the campy homage to Hollywood’s tortured, driven, divas of celluloid and of Broadway who would do “anything” to get that perfect starring movie or Broadway role.

“Ruthless”, written some 25 years ago by librettist and lyricist Joel Paley, with music by Marvin Laird, has been produced around the globe.  Now the comedy romp has arrived in the Coachella Valley at Desert Rose Playhouse, directed by longtime actor/director Loren Freeman.  Freeman starred in the 1993 Los Angeles production as Sylvia St. Croix that ran for nine months.  His role is now being played by current Desert Rose Artistic Director Robbie Wayne.

In musical comedy, the plots are thinly drawn, but energetically performed.  The more over-the-top the performances are for farces and spoofs the more audiences enjoy the show.  “Ruthless” is blessed with a cast of experienced farceurs and comedy actors who can sing, and singers who act and dance.  What more does one need from a musical comedy in order to enjoy a hilarious evening in the theatre? 

“Ruthless”, is a story that chronicles eight-year-old, gifted child actress Tina Denmark’s (Elizabeth Schmelling) rise in the world of show business.  How Tina achieves her goal of stardom has echoes of the plays and movies of “The Bad Seed”, “Kind Hearts and Coronets”, and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, that serve as clues along Tina’s road to her goal of stardom at any cost.  Ms. Schmelling is a mesmerizing, formidable and skillful performer with great comedy timing, as are all of her co-stars.

Robbie Wayne stars as uber-agent Sylvia St. Croix who guides the career of young Tina, is hiding something.  Shakespeare also made a career of hiding information and look how he turned out.

Christine Tringall Nunes, cleverly and neatly plays Tina’s Stepford Wives-liked mother, who also harbors secrets and desires (in comedy, secrets are a must to keep until the eleven o’clock number). 

Miss Thorn, (a wonderful Dana Adkins) who runs the acting academy attended by Tina, displays Adkins’ terrific comedy acting chops that we have missed in the desert theatre scene over the last several years.

Jaci Davis as Lita Encore, brings her outstanding Ethel Merman voice impression as Mama Rose from “Gypsy” (at the Palm Canyon Theatre, with her co-star Elizabeth Schmelling, as Gypsy Rose Lee) is a joy to watch.

Leanna Rodgers as Louise/Eve, brings her energy and passion to both roles with outstanding timing. I mention the timing gifts of this solid ensemble because timing can’t be taught.  Either one has it or one doesn’t.  And his cast definitely has it!  But no spoiler alerts from me.  Audiences will just have to come and see this fun show for themselves.

In the technical and creative department led by director Freeman, “Ruthless” features a colorful, functional set design by Bruce Weber, who also designed the gorgeous costumes with assistants Rusty Waters and Ruth Braun.  Lighting Designer Phil Murphy once again cleverly gives the performers lighting that shows them at their best.  Sound Designer Adrian Niculescu, provides the sound that Board operator Miguel Gomez executes. Please Note: there are multiple gunshots fired a various points during the production.  Steven Smith is the Musical Director.

“Ruthless”, is fun-filled musical production that performs at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Cathedral City through July 14th.  It’s a must-see production!

Photo credits: Mick Thomas

  • Ruthless-Lizzie-Schmelling-Christine-Tringali-Nunes-Robbie-Wayne-photo Mick Thomas
  • Ruthless-Jaci-Davis-Robbie-Wayne-Dana-Adkins-Lizzie-Schmelling-Christine-Tringali-Nunes-Leanna-Rodgers-Photo Mick Thomas
  • Ruthless-Robbie-Wayne-as-Sylvia-St.-Croix-Lizzie-Schmelling-as-Tina-Denmark-Photo Mick Thomas
  • Ruthless-Christine-Tringali-Nunes-Robbie-Wayne-Lizzie-Schmelling -Photo Mick Thomas
  • Ruthless-Jaci-Davis-Christine-Tringali-Nunes-Lizzie-Schmelling-Robbie-Wayne -Photo Mick Thomas
News Staff
Previous articleGEFFEN PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES WORLD PREMIERE THRILLER “MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES”

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES WORLD PREMIERE THRILLER “MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES”

News Staff -
Sherlock Holmes, the world’s greatest fictitious private consulting detective sprang from the fertile brain of English writer Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. Two years...
Read more
Entertainment

18TH CENTURY FEMINIST COMEDY “LADIES” ON STAGE AT BOSTON COURT THEATRE OF PASADENA

News Staff -
Sometime it’s difficult to assign a genre to a play.  Is it a drama or is it a comedy or is it a little...
Read more
Entertainment

NORTH COAST REP THEATRE LAUNCHES A TRIUMPHANT “WALK IN THE WOODS” DRAMA WITH HEART

News Staff -
As the French say:  “plus ce change, plus c’est la meme chose.”  And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Especially when it comes to...
Read more
Community

LIVE LIFE WITHOUT PAIN

News Staff -
The creation of the first Gravity Defyer shoe was the culmination of years of scientific research and one man’s relentless passion for solving his...
Read more

Must Read

DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES THE ENTERTAINING CAMP COMEDY MUSICAL “RUTHLESS”

Community News Staff -
Desert Rose Playhouse of Cathedral City premieres a glitzy, glamorous, hilarious musical comedy production of the campy homage to Hollywood’s tortured, driven, divas of...
Read more

GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES WORLD PREMIERE THRILLER “MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES”

Entertainment News Staff -
Sherlock Holmes, the world’s greatest fictitious private consulting detective sprang from the fertile brain of English writer Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. Two years...
Read more

Advisory Council Considers Bringing Back Long-Banned Fishing Gear

News News Staff -
SAN DIEGO – Conservation and sportfishing groups will pack a meeting Thursday of the Pacific Fishery Management Council in San Diego to try to...
Read more

18TH CENTURY FEMINIST COMEDY “LADIES” ON STAGE AT BOSTON COURT THEATRE OF PASADENA

Entertainment News Staff -
Sometime it’s difficult to assign a genre to a play.  Is it a drama or is it a comedy or is it a little...
Read more

NORTH COAST REP THEATRE LAUNCHES A TRIUMPHANT “WALK IN THE WOODS” DRAMA WITH HEART

Entertainment News Staff -
As the French say:  “plus ce change, plus c’est la meme chose.”  And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Especially when it comes to...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES WORLD PREMIERE THRILLER “MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES”

News Staff -
%d bloggers like this: