Thursday, January 17, 2019

DESERT HOT SPRINGS CLASSICAL CONCERTS PRESENTS PERCUSSIONIST CORY HILLS IN BENEFIT CONCERT FOR LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL

Author

Max

Categories

CommunityEntertainmentMusic

Share

Cory Hills Percussionist

The fifth season of Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts continues with a benefit concert for the local high school music program, featuring percussionist Cory Hills. The concert takes place at 7 pm on Tuesday, January 29 in the Black Box Theater at Desert Hot Springs High School. Admission is free, but donations will be an accepted at the door.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Palm Springs Unified School District,” said Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts Founder and Artistic Dire actor, Danny Holt. “We know that students and their families alongside members of the general public will be blown away by the artistry of this incredible performer!”

Cory Hills is an active performer and recording artist in Los Angeles, as well as a member of the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles Percussion Quartet. Hills is the creator of Percussive Storytelling, a program that brings classical percussion and storytelling to kids in fun and aaccessible ways. To date, Hills has presented over 500 programs to more than 125,000 children in nine countries while also releasing a fully-illustrated children’s book, a children’s novel, and two national award-winning CDs.

Admission is free, thanks to underwriting from the City of Desert Hot Springs Community and Cultural Affairs Commission, support from local businesses, and individual donations. Cash donations at the door will benefit the high school’s music program.

WHERE: Desert Hot Springs High School, Black Box Theater 65850 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

WHEN: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM 

PERFORMER: Percussionist Cory Hills

www.splatboombang.com 

Source:

Michael Picardi, ChairCommunity and Cultural Affairs Commission

Author

Max

Share

Previous articlePublic Celebration of Life Ceremony for Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Announced

Related Articles

Community

Public Celebration of Life Ceremony for Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Announced

Max -
0
Ceremony to be held at Big League Dreams Sports Park in Cathedral City Cathedral City Mayor Gregory Pettis
Read more
Entertainment

NORTH COAST REP THEATRE OF SOLANA BEACH PUTS BUFFALO NY BACK ON THE MAP IN A ZANY FARCE

Mr.Max -
0
By Jack Lyons Theatre and Film Critic. Member of American Theatre Critics Association If ever an American city...
Read more
Coachella Fest 2019

Goldenvoice Offers Valley Residents Opportunity to Purchase 2019 Festival Passes

Max -
0
Los Angeles, CA – January 15, 2019 - Goldenvoice announced that they are once again offering local valley residents the opportunity to purchase...
Read more
Entertainment

THE MYSTERY OF SHAKESPEARE’S GENIUS REVEALED AT LAST BY KENNETH BRANAGH AT PSIFF

Max -
0
By Jack Lyons Theatre and Film Critic. Member of American Theatre Critics Association The world of literature and...
Read more

Desert Local News

Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and celebrity gossip. Check out the website for the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!

Quick Links

Follow Us

MORE STORIES

Public Celebration of Life Ceremony for Mayor Gregory S. Pettis Announced

Max -
0
%d bloggers like this: