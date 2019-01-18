DESERT HOT SPRINGS CLASSICAL CONCERTS PRESENTS PERCUSSIONIST CORY HILLS IN BENEFIT CONCERT FOR LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL

Cory Hills Percussionist

The fifth season of Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts continues with a benefit concert for the local high school music program, featuring percussionist Cory Hills. The concert takes place at 7 pm on Tuesday, January 29 in the Black Box Theater at Desert Hot Springs High School. Admission is free, but donations will be an accepted at the door.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Palm Springs Unified School District,” said Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts Founder and Artistic Dire actor, Danny Holt. “We know that students and their families alongside members of the general public will be blown away by the artistry of this incredible performer!”

Cory Hills is an active performer and recording artist in Los Angeles, as well as a member of the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles Percussion Quartet. Hills is the creator of Percussive Storytelling, a program that brings classical percussion and storytelling to kids in fun and aaccessible ways. To date, Hills has presented over 500 programs to more than 125,000 children in nine countries while also releasing a fully-illustrated children’s book, a children’s novel, and two national award-winning CDs.

Admission is free, thanks to underwriting from the City of Desert Hot Springs Community and Cultural Affairs Commission, support from local businesses, and individual donations. Cash donations at the door will benefit the high school’s music program.

WHERE: Desert Hot Springs High School, Black Box Theater 65850 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

WHEN: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

PERFORMER: Percussionist Cory Hills

www.splatboombang.com

Michael Picardi, ChairCommunity and Cultural Affairs Commission