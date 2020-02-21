Sunday, February 23, 2020
DESERT HOT SPRINGS CLASSICAL CONCERTS PRESENTS ITS ANNUAL CONCERT CRAWL ON SUNDAY, MARCH 8

By News Staff
The Popular Free Event Features Three Individual Performances at Three Different Desert Hot Springs Venues

Nationally-Known Performers to Visit Desert Hot Springs for Special Concert

Desert Hot Springs, CA – The sixth season of Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts presents its annual Afternoon Concert Crawl on Sunday, March 8th featuring concerts at three venues throughout the city between 2-4 pm.

The third annual “Afternoon Concert Crawl” on Sunday, March 8th will feature performers at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, and Word of Life Fellowship. At each venue, short performances will begin at 2pm, 2:45pm, and 3:30pm, making it possible for audience members to attend all three concerts in whatever order they choose.

“Back by popular demand, our ‘Afternoon Concert Crawl’ is a unique concert experience,” commented Danny Holt, DHS Classical Concert Series Founder and Artistic Director. “Think of the Concert Crawl as a ‘Choose-Your-Own-Adventure’ concert experience. This gives our audience the flexibility to attend all or one of the concerts according to their schedule and interest.”

“With each season of Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts, we aim to bring more free concerts to our community,” said Holt. “Our sixth season brings music to a broad audience throughout the city by featuring concerts at five different venues, including the local high school.

Admission to all concerts is free, thanks to underwriting from the City of Desert Hot Springs Community and Cultural Affairs Commission, support from local businesses, and individual donors. Cash donations are accepted at the door to benefit the concert series.

WHAT:             Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts

                         “Afternoon Concert Crawl”

WHEN:             Sunday, March 8, 2020

                         2:00 – 4:00 PM (Concerts begin at each venue at 2pm, 2:45pm, & 3:30pm)

WHERE:           Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

67616 Desert View Ave., Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Miracle Springs Resort & Spa – Atrium

10625 Palm Dr., Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Word of Life Fellowship

64565 Pierson Blvd, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

WHO:               Mircea Gogoncea (guitar) & Marley Eder (flute) – Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

                        Margaret Irwin-Brandon (fortepiano) – Miracle Springs Resort & Spa

                        Bliss Flute Quartet – Word of Life Fellowship

  • Marley Eder
  •  Bliss Flute Quartet
  • Margaret Irwin-Brandon
  • Mircea Gogoncea

Source: Lydia Kremer

News Staff
