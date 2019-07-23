Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Home Community Community Challenge Grants Improve Livability Across CA
CommunityHealth & Wellness2020 ElectionImmigration

Community Challenge Grants Improve Livability Across CA

By News Staff
58

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Four California communities will see some significant improvements in the next few months – thanks to the 2019 AARP Community Challenge Grant program.

West Sacramento will use data to identify seniors most at risk of a house fire, then distribute smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust will build a new age-friendly park that accommodates people with limited mobility.

The Thai Community Development Center in East Hollywood will be more accessible.

And Erik Tilkemeier, director of economic and urban development with City Heights Development Corporation, says his agency will transform a vacant lot in San Diego into a place of respite for people coming out of the nearby transit center.

“Well, it’ll have several positive outcomes,” he states. “We see place-making as a community building, social cohesion opportunity, as well as an economic development opportunity and an active transportation opportunity.”

All the projects are quick turnarounds – they have to be finished by Nov. 4.

This is the third year that AARP has awarded the grants, some as large as $37,000, to promote vibrant public spaces, greater accessibility, data-driven Smart Cities projects, improved transit, and affordable housing.

Rafi Nazarians, associate state director of community for AARP California, says more than 1,700 nonprofit groups and government agencies competed for the grants, and about 10% made the cut.

“One-hundred-59 grantees were selected, and a total of nearly $1.6 million will be distributed to fund these quick action grants across the country,” he states. “And they’ll help to make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.”

The program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities Initiative.

Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

News Staff
Previous articleCA English-Learner Programs to Get $10 Million in Current Budget
Next articleSenators Back Protections for Undocumented Military Family Members

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Senators Back Protections for Undocumented Military Family Members

News Staff -
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Immigrants' rights groups say fear is spreading among people in the U.S. military who have undocumented family members, after...
Read more
Health & Wellness

CA English-Learner Programs to Get $10 Million in Current Budget

News Staff -
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One in four public-school students in California is an English learner, and now programs to help them become more...
Read more
Community

DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE LAUNCHES THE ENTERTAINING CAMP COMEDY MUSICAL “RUTHLESS”

News Staff -
Desert Rose Playhouse of Rancho Mirage premieres a glitzy, glamorous, hilarious musical comedy production of the campy homage to Hollywood’s tortured, driven, divas of...
Read more
Community

LIVE LIFE WITHOUT PAIN

News Staff -
The creation of the first Gravity Defyer shoe was the culmination of years of scientific research and one man’s relentless passion for solving his...
Read more

Must Read

Senators Back Protections for Undocumented Military Family Members

Community News Staff -
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Immigrants' rights groups say fear is spreading among people in the U.S. military who have undocumented family members, after...
Read more

Community Challenge Grants Improve Livability Across CA

Community News Staff -
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Four California communities will see some significant improvements in the next few months – thanks to the 2019 AARP Community...
Read more

CA English-Learner Programs to Get $10 Million in Current Budget

Health & Wellness News Staff -
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One in four public-school students in California is an English learner, and now programs to help them become more...
Read more

NORTH COAST REP THEATRE OF SOLANA BEACH CA LAUNCHES WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL COMEDY

Entertainment News Staff -
Frank Loesser is considered to be the most versatile of composers enshrined in the Pantheon of Broadway composer/lyricists. Loesser wrote such hits for Broadway as...
Read more

DARK IRISH COMEDY STAGED AT THE HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL

Entertainment News Staff -
If you thought the American Civil War (1861- 1865)  would still be an emotional hot button issue between Northerners and Southerners 154 years after it...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

Senators Back Protections for Undocumented Military Family Members

News Staff -
%d bloggers like this: