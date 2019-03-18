Monday, March 18, 2019
Home Community Border Patrol Arrests Woman Attempting to Smuggle Meth
CommunityHealth & WellnessMarijuanaNewsSouthern California

Border Patrol Arrests Woman Attempting to Smuggle Meth

By Max
0

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro SectorBorder Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman driving a black Nissan Altima approached the checkpoint.  A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle.  Agents sent the car to secondary inspection for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered several packages hidden inside the gas tank of the vehicle.  Agents determined that the substance was consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine discovered was 43.98 pounds, with an estimated value of $145,100.

The woman, a Mexican citizen, the methamphetamine and vehicle were turned over to the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office Border Crime Suppression Team. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders at and between the official ports of entry. CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.

Max
Previous article

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Lynda Carter, Emmy Award Winning Actress a​nd Singer to Perform April 6th in Palm Springs

Max -
The Legend Returns to Palm Springs… Lynda Carter, star of stage, TV, and screen for one unforgettable evening of music and stories Saturday, April...
Read more
Entertainment

Hollywood Insider Peter Bart Shares All…

Max -
Peter Bart served as Vice President for production at Paramount during the period of The Godfather, Rosemary’s...
Read more
Community

Border Patro “El Centro Sector California”

Max -
El Centro Sector is located in Southern California in the Imperial Valley. El Centro's area of operation has diverse terrain - principally...
Read more
Community

Max -
STEM at Play When children play, they often learn. Not only can playtime improve behavior and concentration, but it helps children explore with...
Read more

Must Read

Border Patrol Arrests Woman Attempting to Smuggle Meth

Community Max -
SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro SectorBorder Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine...
Read more

Internet Max -
What to Consider When Planning a Cruise Everyone loves going on vacation, but planning your getaway is another story with questions like where and when...
Read more

Lynda Carter, Emmy Award Winning Actress a​nd Singer to Perform April 6th in Palm Springs

Community Max -
The Legend Returns to Palm Springs… Lynda Carter, star of stage, TV, and screen for one unforgettable evening of music and stories Saturday, April...
Read more

Hollywood Insider Peter Bart Shares All…

Entertainment Max -
Peter Bart served as Vice President for production at Paramount during the period of The Godfather, Rosemary’s...
Read more

Border Patro “El Centro Sector California”

Community Max -
El Centro Sector is located in Southern California in the Imperial Valley. El Centro's area of operation has diverse terrain - principally...
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

Max -