Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Border Patrol Agents Take Down Large Methamphetamine Shipment

Max

Community

El Centro Sector agents seize 41 pounds of methamphetamine at The Highway 86 checkpoint.

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a female suspected of smuggling methamphetamine concealed in natural voids of the vehicle Wednesday afternoon. 

The arrest occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m., when a 45-year-old Mexican national female approached the Border Patrol checkpoint in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

As the vehicle approached the primary inspection booth, a Border Patrol K9 team alerted to the vehicle. The primary agent referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered 37 wrapped packages hidden within the quarter panels and spare tire, which tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamines.

“Narcotic trafficking organizations try all types of concealment methods to import dangerous drugs into our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Our agents’ diligence successfully thwarted this smuggling attempt, shielding our neighborhoods from this poison.”

The narcotics had a combined weight of approximately 41 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,328,640.

The driver, vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Max

