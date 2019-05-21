Thursday, May 23, 2019
ADULT MOSQUITO CONTROL APPLICATIONS PLANNED FOR PALM SPRINGS

By News Staff
INDIO, CA, May 21, 2019: In an effort to lower the number of mosquitoes and reduce the risk of disease transmission to people by infected mosquitoes, Palm Springs becomes the third city where the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has scheduled ultra-low volume (ULV) truck-mounted applications. Treatments in the cities of Coachella and Indio were delayed by high winds and have been rescheduled over the upcoming weekend.
The District anticipates favorable weather conditions Thursday, Friday, and Saturday – May 23-25. The District plans to conduct the applications between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., but they could take place anywhere between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

  • In Palm Springs, the application area is within Sunny Dunes Road, Vella Road, just south of Mesquite Avenue, and El Placer Road.
  • In Coachella, the application area is within Avenue 52, Tyler Street, Avenue 54, and Calle Empalme.
  • In Indio, the application area is within Terra Lago Parkway, Harrison Street, Avenue 44, Aztec Street, and Vista del Oro, excluding agricultural areas and water bodies.

Application dates and times may change due to weather. Route maps and application updates are available on our website at www.cvmvcd.org/controlactivities.htm.

