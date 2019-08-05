A politics shift on gun taxes?

After shootings in Canoga Park, Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, an assemblyman hopes to jumpstart legislation that would impose $25 tax on new firearm sales.

Assemblyman Marc Levine, a Marin County Democrat:

“Gun violence is extracting too high a price on society. A $25 gun tax to fund violence prevention is a small sacrifice for gun buyers.”

The bill would generate $13 million a year to fund violence prevention programs, a legislative analysis said. Direct costs from gun violence in California are estimated at $1.4 billion a year.

Levine’s bill stalled in the Assembly, and deadlines for such measures have come and gone. But the wave of violence could alter the politics, Levine believes:

“Anything can happen if political will is behind it.”

Legislators have hesitated to approve new taxes since Josh Newman lost his Orange County Senate seat in a recall focused on his vote to raise gasoline taxes.

By the numbers:

4.2 million California adults own guns, 14% of the population.

In an indication of firearm sales, the California Department of Justice processed between 880,000 and 1.33 million dealer records of sale per year between 2015 and 2017.

Some history: Lawmakers have been proposing gun and ammunition taxes since at least 2001, without success.