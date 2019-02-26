Monday, February 25, 2019
4th Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards Open for Nominations

Palm Desert, CA) — HARC, Inc., the Coachella Valley’s premier source for community health and wellness data, announces the nominations for the 4th Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards are now open. The awards are in recognition of exemplary workplaces that prioritize employee health and wellness and encourage others to do the same.

“Workplace wellness benefits include increased productivity, decreased absenteeism, improved morale, decreased health care costs and decreased legal costs,” says Dr. Jenna LeComte-Hinely, Executive Director for HARC. Employers are less interested in return on investment (ROI) measurement and instead are focusing on employee health and well-being, according to a recent research study done by International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

About Workplace Wellness Awards

Organizations eligible for and encouraged to participate in the awards competition include businesses, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. HARC will award four small organizations (1-100 employees) and four large organizations (101+ employees) in the following categories:

Nutrition: e.g., walking clubs at work, healthy food options in vending machines, weight loss support groups, free health screenings, etc.

Safety/Environment: e.g., ergonomic interventions, safety reward programs, tobacco bans, reducing exposure to toxins, etc.

Wellness/Mental Health: e.g., flex-time policies, enhanced employee recognition, supportive supervisors, team-building, etc.

Grand Prize Winner: exemplifies all three areas listed above.

Awards Luncheon

This year’s Workplace Wellness Awards luncheon will be held on June 6th, 2019 from 11:30am1:30pm at the Classic Club in Palm Desert. The event includes complimentary valet parking and lunch. Grand prize winners will be featured in The Desert Sun, courtesy of HARC. How to Apply

Organizations are welcome to self-nominate and there is no charge to apply. All accepted applicants receive two complimentary tickets to the event. Go to http://harcdata.org/about-us/events/award/ to complete the application package. HARC staff will then follow up with each applicant to confirm the application and get more details. Application deadline is April 26th at 5 pm.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information contact Jerry Quintana at jquintana@HARCdata.org

Visit www.HARCdata.org

