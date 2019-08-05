Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Home Entertainment Art 2,505 Barenaked ladies take over the beach in record-breaking skinny dip
EntertainmentArtHealth & WellnessNewsWorld

2,505 Barenaked ladies take over the beach in record-breaking skinny dip

By News Staff
9858

Thousands of naked women descended on an Irish beach to break the world’s record for the most significant group skinny dip. 

The ‘Strip and Dip’ event took place at the Maghermore Beach in Wicklow on Friday. Women from across Ireland and beyond gathered in an attempt to create the biggest ever mass naked swim. Photographs show a sea of naked bodies running into the water, leaving piles of clothes on the beach behind them.

The previous world record was set in March 2015, when 786 people had a communal skinny dip in Perth, Australia. Finland has also claimed to have had the most significant dip, with 789 stripping off at a music festival in 2017.

These women quickly smashed that record, with 2,505 people stripping off and running into the sea.

The event was arranged as a charity swim to raise money for a children’s cancer charity. Many of the women taking part have battled cancer, and they proudly posed with their scars.

“It’s basically giving a big ‘feck you’ to cancer.” organizer Dee Featherstone said. “For those who have cancer, they’re retaking ownership of their bodies,”

News Staff
Previous articleState Route 60 Truck Lane Project
Next articleProtesters threaten to stab Mitch McConnell outside his home

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Community Challenge Grants Improve Livability Across CA

News Staff -
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Four California communities will see some significant improvements in the next few months – thanks to the 2019 AARP Community...
Read more
Health & Wellness

CA English-Learner Programs to Get $10 Million in Current Budget

News Staff -
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One in four public-school students in California is an English learner, and now programs to help them become more...
Read more
Community

LIVE LIFE WITHOUT PAIN

News Staff -
The creation of the first Gravity Defyer shoe was the culmination of years of scientific research and one man’s relentless passion for solving his...
Read more
Environment

News Staff -
Celebrating Salad With a variety of fruits and veggies available in every color of the rainbow and ingredients packed with protein and...
Read more

Must Read

Protesters threaten to stab Mitch McConnell outside his home

2020 Election News Staff -
A mob of angry gun control protesters gathered outside Senator Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home and chanted death threats in a bid to...
Read more

2,505 Barenaked ladies take over the beach in record-breaking skinny dip

Art News Staff -
Thousands of naked women descended on an Irish beach to break the world's record for the most significant group skinny dip. 
Read more

State Route 60 Truck Lane Project

Community News Staff -
Nighttime lane closures are scheduled within the project limits for road resurfacing. Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each...
Read more

A politics shift on gun taxes?

Community News Staff -
After shootings in Canoga Park, Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, an assemblyman hopes to jumpstart legislation that would impose $25 tax on new firearm sales. Assemblyman Marc...
Read more

California Gas tax, road repairs & politics

Biz News Staff -
California motorists pay the nation’s highest state gas tax, 61.2 cents per gallon, followed by Pennsylvania’s 58.7 cents, the Tax Foundation reports.
Read more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Local News

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2005 Desert Local News
MORE STORIES

Protesters threaten to stab Mitch McConnell outside his home

News Staff -
%d bloggers like this: