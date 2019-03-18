Desert Local News

What to Consider When Planning a Cruise

Everyone loves going on vacation, but planning your getaway is another story with questions like where and when to go, how to get there and how much it will cost.

While wading through the options can be a daunting task, opting for a cruise is a fun, convenient and hassle-free option. However, every cruise line has its own perks and offerings based on experiences desired, time of year and destination.

One cruise line known for its unique brand of all-ages fun, varied activities and affordable prices is Carnival Cruise Line, whose newest ship, Carnival Panorama, debuts from Long Beach, California, in December 2019. To commemorate its upcoming launch, Carnival Cruise Line showcased the Carnival Panorama with a 55-foot long cruise ship-shaped float during the 130th annual Tournament of Roses Parade.

The float was made from more than 100 kinds of flowers, representing the home countries of Carnival employees, and included many of the ship’s signature features, such as the classic red and blue funnel, a water park and a Lido Deck party. The float also saluted the armed forces with a special appearance by former Miss USA, Deshauna Barber, godmother to Carnival Vista, sister ship to Carnival Panorama currently sailing out of Galveston, Texas.

“It was a big thrill to be a part of the Rose Parade and be a part of Carnival’s first-ever float,” said Barber, the first active member of the military to serve as Miss USA. “Judging by this spectacular float, the real Carnival Panorama will be truly extraordinary and people will definitely want to experience it for themselves.”

To make planning your cruise as easy as possible, consider these factors:

Timing

Outside of budget, planning a time of year to take a cruise can be one of the biggest considerations. Fall tends to be the best time to sail while summer is always popular with families. Winter is a great time to escape the cold and relax in the warm, aqua-blue waters of the Caribbean.

Destination

From a trip along the Mexican Riviera to a jaunt around the Carribbean, there are cruises available to meet nearly any desired destination. In 2019, the Carnival Panorama – the first new cruise ship on the West Coast in 20 years – will launch week-long cruises visting destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta from the newly renovated Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Carnival Cruise Line will also offer new voyages to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico out of San Francisco beginning in 2020, making it the number one cruise operator on the West Coast.

Rooms and Amenities

Cruise ships offer accommodations for all types of travelers, from family rooms to luxury suites. Carnival Panorama offers several options, including Havana staterooms and suites with exclusive daytime access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool, and Cloud 9 Spa accommodations that surround the ship’s 22,750-square-foot health and wellness center. There are also extra-roomy Family Harbor staterooms that can accommodate up to five guests and offer two bathrooms.

On-Board Activities

Today’s cruise ships offer many on-board attractions and features for guests of all ages. For example, Carnival Panorama will include indoor and al fresco dining experiences, including the Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi and the Smokehouse Brewhouse with BBQ favorites from Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri and craft beers brewed right onboard. It also offers a massive aqua park and recreation areas, including a suspended ropes course, and the first-ever trampoline park at sea in partnership with Sky Zone. Grown-ups can sample the Serenity adults-only retreat, mixology courses and more.

To learn more and start planning your cruise, visit Carnival.com.

