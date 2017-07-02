KMIR News Staff

Riverside County, CA – Parades and fireworks celebrating America’s 241st birthday are planned throughout Riverside County, beginning tomorrow.

Corona’s traditional “Main Street U.S.A Parade” will begin about 9 a.m. at Ontario and Main streets, featuring law enforcement units, fire engines, marching bands, military hardware and show animals. The procession will travel about a mile, concluding at Olive and Main streets around noon. A fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. in Santana Park, 598 Santana Way.

On Sunday, the Vail Lake Resort near Temecula will host a pyrotechnics show over the water at 9 p.m. On Monday, pre-Independence Day festivities will continue countywide. At 7:30 p.m., the Riverside National Cemetery will host its annual “Concert for Heroes,” featuring low-key patriotic hymns and favorites, respectful of the surroundings. The concert, now in its 17th year, is the only one of its kind performed in a national cemetery anywhere in the country, according to organizers. A fireworks display is planned over the pond near the amphitheater after the music.

Additional fireworks shows are planned Monday at the following venues:

— Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino, Eagle Falls Golf Course, 84245 Indio Springs Drive, Indio;

— Patriot High School, 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley;

— Soboba Casino, Event Center, 23333 Soboba Road, San Jacinto; and

— Storm Stadium, 500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore.

On Tuesday, Independence Day parades are scheduled in Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Temecula. Moreno Valley’s “Fourth of July Parade” will get underway about 9:30 a.m. at Alessandro Boulevard and Frederick Street, concluding about two hours later at Towngate Avenue. The celebration will continue at 2 p.m. in Morrison Park, near the intersection of Dracaea Avenue and Morrison Street, where a “Family FunFest” is planned, complete with several rock bands, a beer garden and kids’ activities.

The city of San Jacinto’s “Fourth of July Hometown Parade 2017” will start at 9 a.m. outside the San Jacinto Unified School District Office, 2045 San Jacinto Ave. Tractors, classic cars, motorcycles and military equipment will be in the parade, led by members of each service branch, who will stop at Estudillo Mansion, 150 S. Dillon Ave., where there will be a daylong barbecue and music fest, followed by fireworks at nightfall.

At 10 a.m., the city of Temecula’s “Star Spangled Parade” will step off, featuring the Temecula Valley Mounted Posse, Veterans of Foreign Wars, members of the American Legion, the Riverside County Fire Department, the Boy Scouts of America and other organizations. The parade will run south to north, from Old Town Front and Second streets to Mercedes Street and Moreno Road.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, fireworks shows are slated at the following locations:

— Banning, Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St.;

— Beaumont, Stewart Park, Ninth Street and Orange Avenue;

— Blythe, Colorado River Fairgrounds, 591 N. Olive Blvd.;

— Canyon Lake, Skipper’s Island, 22-200 Canyon Club Drive;

— Lake Elsinore, off the levee, Lakeshore Drive;

— Moreno Valley, Morrison Park, Dracaea Avenue and Morrison Street;

— Palm Desert, Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue;

— Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road;

— Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino, Resort & Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive;

— Riverside, Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery, 14th and Pine streets;

— Riverside, La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave.;

— Riverside, Mt. Rubidoux Park, 4706 Mt. Rubidoux St.;

— San Jacinto, Valley Wide Park, 901 W. Esplanade Ave.; and

— Temecula, Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Road

In Riverside County, private parties are prohibited from using fireworks except in Blythe, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, where so-called “safe and sane” fireworks, certified by the state fire marshal, can be sold to the public.

The devices are mostly pyrotechnics that don’t explode or fly, including sparklers, ground spinners, fountains, snappers and caps. Municipalities can authorize fireworks demonstrations, and the county grants permits for shows in unincorporated communities. Under county Ordinance 858, fines for illegally storing, transporting or setting off fireworks can range from $500 to $1,000.

According to the fire department, any person who triggers a brush fire due to the illegal use of fireworks will be held responsible for all suppression costs.