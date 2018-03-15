CIRCUS VARGAS – THE BIG ONE IS BACK! Preserving an American Tradition Like No Other

COACHELLA VALLEY– The Big One is Back! Circus Vargas Delivers the Ultimate Entertainment Extravaganza for 2018! nd running through March 26th at Westfield Palm Desert.

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new production highlights

Get ready to unleash your imagination and discover a world of pure circus magic and wonderment under the Big Top, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Join us for a swashbuckling circus spectacular, with this year’s theme “Dreaming of Pirates!” A fantastic voyage of nonstop action and adventure guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages! Prepare to witness the impossible and experience the unforgettable!

Circus Vargas’ Dreaming of Pirates… A true circus treasure!

Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more! Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

Ticket Information:

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 22nd – Monday, March 26th

Westfield Palm Desert (72840 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260)

Thursday, March 22 – 7:30 pm

Friday, March 23 – 4:30pm, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 24 – 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 25 – 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 7:00pm

Monday, March 26 – 6:30 pm

